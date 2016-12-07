Children’s Board Releases Over $10 Million In Grant Funding

By Kathy L. Collins
For non-profit and governmental organizations legally operating in Florida, who provide quality services for children and families, the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County has announced funding of $10,300,000 in grants for the upcoming fiscal year. The funding is split between Leading Grants and Uniting Grants.
According to Paula Scott, Director of Public Relations, “A Leading Grant is a contract awarded typically to small organizations that are primarily neighborhood and/or faith-based demonstrating innovative service delivery models in one strategic focus area to meet emerging needs or target underserved populations. The funding range is $5,000 to $65,000. A Uniting Grant is awarded to an organization that primarily demonstrates a neighborhood focus and collaborative approach to service delivery that supports one or more strategic focus areas. The funding request range is $75,000 to $525,000.”
The deadline for applications is March 9, 2017. Grant applications are posted on the Children’s Board website at www.childrensboard.org under budgeting tab and funding opportunities.
Funding can potentially be provided for programs that utilize evidence-based, evidence-informed or promising practices in one or more of the following areas: Children are healthy and safe; Children are developmentally on track; Children are ready to learn; and Children are supported and supportive families. Those served would be residents of Hillsborough County and primarily pregnant women and families with children up to age eight.
Scott said, “This is an opportunity for the Children’s Board and community providers to work together and serve their respective missions. We encourage applicants to implement program practices and models that have been proven as effective in reliably producing the intended results when implemented with fidelity.”
“The Children’s Board Hillsborough County is a voter approved taxing authority that ensures there is a dedicated funding source of tax dollars that are invested and spent wisely in programs that will provide the best outcomes for the children and families within Hillsborough County,” said Kelley Parris, Executive Director of the Children’s Board Hillsborough County. ” Voters in Hillsborough County pay a portion of their property taxes to the Children’s Board to fund the programs. The top priority is to make sure children of all ages are healthy, safe and prepared to learn,” added Parris.
