Christmas Musical, Jewish Insights Series For Women & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
The Spirit of Christmas Is Luncheon Topic For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
Join in at the Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon Spirit of Christmas to celebrate the season together and enjoy a children’s bell choir and tips from its chef. It is on Monday December 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church’s Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd.
The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. No membership is required and this is a nondenominational event. Please make a reservation by Monday, December 5 with Lillie at 740-0098.
Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services and all are welcome.
MOB Scene – A craft and vendor sale by mother and other small local owned businesses will take place on Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Vendor spaces available $30, or $35 for space and an eight ft. table. No electricity available; duplicate vendors not permitted. Contact the synagogue office or Kate at kaswedlow@gmail.com, or 706-421-4459 for more information.
iEngage: Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict – A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series will be led by Rabbi Torop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. This session addresses Attitudes Toward the Land – Perspectives from Outside the Land, exploring Diasporic conceptions of the place of land in Judaism and how they shape the way one views the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.
Grace Baptist Temple Presents Christ Has Come: A Christmas Musical
Experience the wonder of Christmas in this special performance of Christ Has Come, performed by the Grace Celebration Choir at Grace Baptist Temple on Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m.
Admission is free. Grace Baptist Temple is located at 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.
New Course For Women, Simple Truths, Offers Pivotal Jewish Insights For Centered Living
This December the Rosh Chodesh Society—the women’s division of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI)—launches its latest course, Simple Truths, a new seven-session series for women. Slated to run in over 200 locations across the globe, Simple Truths explores core insights and values that have formed the cornerstone of Jewish teachings for millennia.
“Simple Truths presents not only the beauty of our Torah’s ancient wisdom, but its seamless application to the challenges and vicissitudes of modern life,” said RCS director Shaindy Jacobson. “It uncovers insights that anchor us, empower us, and guide us in times of doubt and uncertainty, giving us the confidence and know-how to navigate life’s most difficult challenges.”
The course will be taught once per month for seven consecutive months and is designed for women at all levels of Jewish knowledge.
“This course allows us to step back and wrestle with big questions that impact every area of our lives,” said Tzippy Rubashkin, facilitator for the Society. “How do we become more successful, fulfilled, and happy? How do we achieve our true potential? How do we align ourselves with our core values and stay focused on what’s most important to us? How do we cope with our own failings and imperfections? How do we build strong, deep, lasting relationships? Simple Truths helps us uncover profound and compelling answers in the treasure trove of ancient wisdom that has guided the Jewish people throughout our history.”
The Rosh Chodesh Society is an international Jewish sisterhood that aims to connect, empower, and inspire Jewish women through monthly Jewish learning and cultural experiences. For information on Simple Truths, visit roshchodeshsociety.com/courses.
Tzippy Rubashkin of Chabad of Brandon will be teaching Simple Truths in Valrico and in South Shore starting December 6. Please call 571-8100 if you are interested or visit Jewishbrandon.com for more information.
Bring Your Family To Visit Santa At Hawthorne Village
Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s visiting Hawthorne Village Assisted Living Community of Brandon (in the Town Square). Bring your family to visit him on Tuesday, December 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. Hawthorne is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998.
December 7, 2016
Christmas Musical, Jewish Insights Series For Women & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
The Spirit of Christmas Is Luncheon Topic For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
Join in at the Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon Spirit of Christmas to celebrate the season together and enjoy a children’s bell choir and tips from its chef. It is on Monday December 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church’s Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd.
The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. No membership is required and this is a nondenominational event. Please make a reservation by Monday, December 5 with Lillie at 740-0098.
Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services and all are welcome.
MOB Scene – A craft and vendor sale by mother and other small local owned businesses will take place on Sunday, December 4 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Vendor spaces available $30, or $35 for space and an eight ft. table. No electricity available; duplicate vendors not permitted. Contact the synagogue office or Kate at kaswedlow@gmail.com, or 706-421-4459 for more information.
iEngage: Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict – A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series will be led by Rabbi Torop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. This session addresses Attitudes Toward the Land – Perspectives from Outside the Land, exploring Diasporic conceptions of the place of land in Judaism and how they shape the way one views the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.
Grace Baptist Temple Presents Christ Has Come: A Christmas Musical
Experience the wonder of Christmas in this special performance of Christ Has Come, performed by the Grace Celebration Choir at Grace Baptist Temple on Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m.
Admission is free. Grace Baptist Temple is located at 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.
New Course For Women, Simple Truths, Offers Pivotal Jewish Insights For Centered Living
This December the Rosh Chodesh Society—the women’s division of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI)—launches its latest course, Simple Truths, a new seven-session series for women. Slated to run in over 200 locations across the globe, Simple Truths explores core insights and values that have formed the cornerstone of Jewish teachings for millennia.
“Simple Truths presents not only the beauty of our Torah’s ancient wisdom, but its seamless application to the challenges and vicissitudes of modern life,” said RCS director Shaindy Jacobson. “It uncovers insights that anchor us, empower us, and guide us in times of doubt and uncertainty, giving us the confidence and know-how to navigate life’s most difficult challenges.”
The course will be taught once per month for seven consecutive months and is designed for women at all levels of Jewish knowledge.
“This course allows us to step back and wrestle with big questions that impact every area of our lives,” said Tzippy Rubashkin, facilitator for the Society. “How do we become more successful, fulfilled, and happy? How do we achieve our true potential? How do we align ourselves with our core values and stay focused on what’s most important to us? How do we cope with our own failings and imperfections? How do we build strong, deep, lasting relationships? Simple Truths helps us uncover profound and compelling answers in the treasure trove of ancient wisdom that has guided the Jewish people throughout our history.”
The Rosh Chodesh Society is an international Jewish sisterhood that aims to connect, empower, and inspire Jewish women through monthly Jewish learning and cultural experiences. For information on Simple Truths, visit roshchodeshsociety.com/courses.
Tzippy Rubashkin of Chabad of Brandon will be teaching Simple Truths in Valrico and in South Shore starting December 6. Please call 571-8100 if you are interested or visit Jewishbrandon.com for more information.
Bring Your Family To Visit Santa At Hawthorne Village
Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s visiting Hawthorne Village Assisted Living Community of Brandon (in the Town Square). Bring your family to visit him on Tuesday, December 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. Hawthorne is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998.
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments