Ellel Ministries Hosts Beauty For Ashes Conference, A Journey To Healing

Author Henry David Thoreau once said, “There is no remedy for love but to love more.” God teaches us to love our enemies even though they may have caused us great harm. “We have seen how God can take the worst things that Satan has done to human beings through other human beings, humans’ inhumanity to other humans and restore the ashes of people’s lives into something beautiful,” said Rosemary Sorg of Ellel Ministries. “This was in the prophecies about the Messiah found in Isaiah 6:1 which promises he will give us beauty in exchange for our ashes.”
Ellel Ministries will be hosting their Beauty for Ashes Conference from January 19-21 2017 at The Crossing Southshore Campus in Ruskin. The conference will feature Ellel International Directors Peter and Fiona Horrobin with author and teacher Sarah Shaw. Sarah authored the book ‘Sarah’, which relates her incredible journey from utter brokenness and despair to complete restoration and wholeness. “The conference speakers will share their personal stories about how God has done this in their lives,” said Sorg. A powerful testimony of God’s healing and restoration will also be shared throughout the conference.
Registration opens at 6 p.m., Thursday evening, January 19. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and session end at 9 p.m. Friday sessions begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday sessions begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. All tickets are general admission and first come first served.
This event is for men and women 18 years of age and older. No childcare is provided for this event and children are not permitted at the event. A light boxed lunch on Friday is included in your ticket purchase. This will likely consist of a sandwich and chips. Special dietary needs cannot be accommodated, but you are free to bring your own meal. Snacks, coffee, tea and water will be provided during breaks. Attendees should bring a notepad, pen and a Bible. “Our hopes for this conference is for those who have experienced abuse, hurts and pains, neglect, rejection, wounding and feel like they have no hope or that there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” Sorg said. “We hope that they will receive God’s truth.”
Visit www.ellel.org/usa. The Crossings Southshore Campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.
December 2, 2016
Ellel Ministries Hosts Beauty For Ashes Conference, A Journey To Healing
By Libby Hopkins Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk No comments