Eye On Business: December Bloomingdale/FishHawk 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Delectable and Creative Cheesecake Miniatures Suit All Tastes
Joyful Mini’s came about through a family recipe and donations for a friend’s birthday. Joy Best established her company in 2014, but it was not fully operational until recently. The mission is to provide “joy” to others through delectable and creative cheesecake miniatures.
Joyful Mini’s offers a great traditional dessert with a little twist, in 12 different flavors. A few of these flavors are Strawberry, Caramel Nut and Oreo cookie. Holiday favorites are Pumpkin, Sweet potato and Mint. Two sizes are offered – the mini and the mini cup. Mini’s eliminate spoilage from purchasing a full pie. Since these cheesecakes are about the size of a jumbo muffin, it is just the right size for an individual. Mini cups are great for parties, social gatherings and meetings.
Prices range from $2.50 per mini cup and $5 per mini. Visit www.facebook.com/Joyfulminis or call to place orders at 941-889-9157. Visit Joyful Mini’s at A Simpler Place Farmer’s Market, 9903 Carr Rd in Riverview beginning November 2016.
Check Presented By Music Showcase for Breast Cancer Patient
Music Showcase awarded proceeds from month-long fundraising efforts to a 39-year-old breast cancer patient. The check totaling $1640 was presented to Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker. Jackson is a single mother with two children who has undergone a double mastectomy with chemotherapy and radiation. She hasn’t been able to work since April due to her many doctor appointments and treatments. She is struggling to keep up with her mortgage payments and other bills.
The check is from monies raised from fundraisers that the Oakfield store held throughout the month of October, which was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Music Showcase raised the funds by selling pink ribbons, cookies, cupcakes, and also held a costume Halloween Party in October. Music Showcase sought nominations for its fundraising dollars and selected Ms. Jackson as this year’s winner. Music Showcase would like to thank our patrons for their help in raising these funds. For more information on Music Showcase, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com.
Candlelight Celebration At Hillsboro Memorial
On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., the Hillsborough Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, will host a Candlelight Celebration.
According to Christopher Murray, Family Service Manager, “The holiday season can be a particularly difficult time of year for families that have experienced a loss. The ceremony gives families an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of their loved one while also bringing other families coping in similar situation together. It is always nice to see attendees sharing stories and memories with one another. Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP at 689-8121.
Black Rock Bar + Grill Now In Brandon
Black Rock Bar + Grill opened its doors October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded community. It brought an Australian-style dining experience unlike any other.
By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become. With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. To learn more about Black Rock Bar & Grill, visit blackrockrestaurants.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill is located at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon. Call 445-4111.
Sunshine State Aesthetics Center Hosts Holiday Open House
A Holiday Open House will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 5-7 p.m. Savings this big only happen once a year with live demos and discounts. Pamper your loved ones this holiday season with a gift certificate to Sunshine State’s Aesthetics Center.
Gift certificates available for purchase (for every $100 in gift card purchases, receive $10 free) and free gifts with purchase. Come shop for your loved ones and keep the free gifts for yourself.
The first 50 people to RSVP will receive a free gift.
While at the Open House, enjoy a delicious dessert bar with chocolate fountain and champagne.
Sunshine State Family Care is your FishHawk Community Physican for Health & Beauty. Monica Rivera, M.D. is board certified in Family Medicine and Lisa Hart is a licensed medical Aesthetician. is located at 16144 Churchview Dr. (Bldg. A, Ste. 109) in Lithia. For more information, call 651-9396 for patient care (Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-12 Noon), and 540-5110 for the Aesthetic Center (Wednesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 12 Noon-5 p.m.). Visit www.SunshineStateFamilyCare.com.
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well.
For more information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
New Veterinarian Joins Mobile Vet Clinic of Brandon
Dr. Nicole will be taking over the mobile appointments while Dr. Anthony is at the office all day taking appointments. This means way more availability for you and your pet. The Brandon Mobile Vet Clinic is now able to take same day or next day appointments. Dr. Nicole is originally from a small town in Maine. She received her bachelor degree in Animal Science from the University of Maine, and then went to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine for her Veterinary degree. Since this school is in the Caribbean, Dr. Nicole had to do her clinical year at the University of Florida and that is where she fell in love with the state. Since graduating in 2011, Dr. Nicole has experience in different areas of Veterinary medicine including private practice, shelter work, corporate practice, and mobile euthanasia/hospice work. She loves creating bonds with you and your pet because she wants this to be a lifelong partnership. Her interests are in general medicine/surgery, alternative medicine (acupuncture/chiropractic), behavior, pain management, end of life/hospice care. Dr. Nicole and her husband love the outdoors, traveling, finding new eateries around town. They have two dogs, Killian and Apollo, and one cat named Chevy.
The Mobile Vet Clinic of Brandon is a full service veterinary clinic offering the convenience of an animal hospital at its location at the intersection on Bloomingdale and John Moore or coming to you in a fully equipped mobile van to take care of all of your pet care needs. For more information call 643-8130 or visit brandonmobilevet.com.
December 5, 2016
Eye On Business: December Bloomingdale/FishHawk 2016
