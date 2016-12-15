Eye On Business: December Brandon 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Check Presented By Music Showcase for Breast Cancer Patient
Music Showcase awarded proceeds from month-long fundraising efforts to a 39-year-old breast cancer patient. The check totaling $1640 was presented to Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker. Jackson is a single mother with two children who has undergone a double mastectomy with chemotherapy and radiation. She hasn’t been able to work since April due to her many doctor appointments and treatments. She is struggling to keep up with her mortgage payments and other bills.
The check is from monies raised from fundraisers that the Oakfield store held throughout the month of October, which was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Music Showcase raised the funds by selling pink ribbons, cookies, cupcakes, and also held a costume Halloween Party in October. Music Showcase sought nominations for its fundraising dollars and selected Ms. Jackson as this year’s winner. Music Showcase would like to thank our patrons for their help in raising these funds. For more information on Music Showcase, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill Now In Brandon
Black Rock Bar + Grill opened its doors October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded community. It brought an Australian-style dining experience unlike any other.
By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become. With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. To learn more about Black Rock Bar & Grill, visit www.blackrockrestaurants.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill is located at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon. Call 445-4111.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Moves to New Office
Melissa L. Haskins of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently moved to a new office at 1068 E. Bloomingdale Ave. (Plaza Bella), in Brandon.
Haskins, who has been a financial advisor since 2013 said, “We are excited about our new location, and we are eager for our clients to visit us.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 14,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly seven million clients.
For more information, please call 685-5294. Visit www.edwardjones.com.
Ace Golf Riverview Named TOP 50 Golf Range in US
The Golf Range Association of America named Ace Golf Range in Riverview as a 2015 Top 50 Standalone Golf Range in the US. Ace Golf’s Family Entertainment Center includes a Golf Driving Range, Miniature Golf, Batting Cages and Golf Pro Shop. The facility was recognized as a Top 5 New Golf Range when it was built in 2003 and has received the Top 50 US Golf Range award many times since then.
Ace Golf is locally owned by Bill Place and Su Lee. The company has two golf ranges and three golf courses. All are open to the public daily until 10 p.m. Ace Golf Ranges are located at 820 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon (651-4653) and at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (672-7750).
The facilities feature 18-acre golf practice ranges, miniature golf, pro shops and batting cages. For more information, visit www.ace-golf.com.
The Golf Range Magazine’s Top 50 Issue may be found at www.golfrangemagazinedigital.com/i/613539-dec-2015.
America’s Best Dentists 2016
Dr. Sanford Schwartz was recently nominated for the 2016 “America’s Best Dentists” directory.
Dr. Schwartz received this nomination based on his superior credentials, experience, exceptional care and his commitment to excellence. All dentists that received this commendation average over three times the continuing education required by most states, have been highly reviewed online, were chosen by other health care professionals and providers, and practice full time with over four years of experience.
Dr. Schwartz graduated from New York University College of Dentistry in 1979 and currently practices dentistry at 787 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. He has averaged more than 100 hours of continuing education annually for 37 years. In addition to Mastership in the AGD, Dr. Schwartz has attained the status of Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry (achieved by one tenth of 1% of U.S. dentists), Fellowship in both the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and Associate Fellow of the World Clinical Laser Institute. Practicing since 1979 and serving Brandon since 1986, Dr. Schwartz and his wife, Carolee, have three children, Jake, Tara and Susan. For more information, call 684-7888, visit www.DrSandySchwartz.com or e-mail drsandys@ident.com.
Investors Sought For Blink Fitness Franchise Expansion
New York-based Blink Fitness is planning franchise expansion into Florida with sights set on targeted communities across Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties, including Tampa, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Plant City and more. With nearly 50 corporate locations already open in New York/New Jersey, the fitness chain is aiming to open 15-20 franchise clubs in the area and is currently seeking qualified franchise investors to open one or multiple locations.
For more information about the Blink Fitness franchise opportunity, visit blinkfranchising.com.
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym Grand Opening Celebration
Join in for the Grand Opening Celebration of We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym – Tampa on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
We Rock the Spectrum provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs and neurotypical development. The mission is full inclusion for all children regardless of their abilities.
Founded in California, each We Rock the Spectrum franchise features 10 pieces of sensory-safe gym equipment specifically designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the autism spectrum encounter, such as trampolines, swings and zip lines, while providing all children with the sensory diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.
Each gym offers classes, arts and crafts; creative and developmental play area as well as birthday parties.
The event is open to all children and their families regardless of developmental level. Admission costs $12 per child with 20 percent of proceeds to benefit the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation.
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym – Tampa is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 102 in Brandon. For more information, call 757-927-2081 or visit www.werockthespectrumtampa.com.
Ribbon Cutting for Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon
Patricia Ayala, along with her family and the staff of Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon were thrilled to celebrate the opening of their new school with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC). On Tuesday, November 29, GRCC conducted an official ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
At Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon, a classic Montessori education is offered and enhanced with a Reggio Emilia inspired art and science enrichment experience. They are currently accepting student’s age 6 months to 5 years. Teachers are trained to respect the child’s individual personality thus leaving him room to grow in biological independence.
If you have a young child in your life that would benefit from this type of learning environment, Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon is waiting to talk to you. Tours and interviews are offered for interested applicants. Call them at 571-3400 or email info@montessorikidsbrandon.com to schedule your tour. They are located at 3721 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon in the Bloomingdale area. To read more about this school, visit montessorikidsbrandon.com.
December 15, 2016
Eye On Business: December Brandon 2016
By Michelle Colesanti
Check Presented By Music Showcase for Breast Cancer Patient
Music Showcase awarded proceeds from month-long fundraising efforts to a 39-year-old breast cancer patient. The check totaling $1640 was presented to Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker. Jackson is a single mother with two children who has undergone a double mastectomy with chemotherapy and radiation. She hasn’t been able to work since April due to her many doctor appointments and treatments. She is struggling to keep up with her mortgage payments and other bills.
The check is from monies raised from fundraisers that the Oakfield store held throughout the month of October, which was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Music Showcase raised the funds by selling pink ribbons, cookies, cupcakes, and also held a costume Halloween Party in October. Music Showcase sought nominations for its fundraising dollars and selected Ms. Jackson as this year’s winner. Music Showcase would like to thank our patrons for their help in raising these funds. For more information on Music Showcase, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill Now In Brandon
Black Rock Bar + Grill opened its doors October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded community. It brought an Australian-style dining experience unlike any other.
By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become. With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. To learn more about Black Rock Bar & Grill, visit www.blackrockrestaurants.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill is located at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon. Call 445-4111.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Moves to New Office
Melissa L. Haskins of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently moved to a new office at 1068 E. Bloomingdale Ave. (Plaza Bella), in Brandon.
Haskins, who has been a financial advisor since 2013 said, “We are excited about our new location, and we are eager for our clients to visit us.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 14,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly seven million clients.
For more information, please call 685-5294. Visit www.edwardjones.com.
Ace Golf Riverview Named TOP 50 Golf Range in US
The Golf Range Association of America named Ace Golf Range in Riverview as a 2015 Top 50 Standalone Golf Range in the US. Ace Golf’s Family Entertainment Center includes a Golf Driving Range, Miniature Golf, Batting Cages and Golf Pro Shop. The facility was recognized as a Top 5 New Golf Range when it was built in 2003 and has received the Top 50 US Golf Range award many times since then.
Ace Golf is locally owned by Bill Place and Su Lee. The company has two golf ranges and three golf courses. All are open to the public daily until 10 p.m. Ace Golf Ranges are located at 820 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon (651-4653) and at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (672-7750).
The facilities feature 18-acre golf practice ranges, miniature golf, pro shops and batting cages. For more information, visit www.ace-golf.com.
The Golf Range Magazine’s Top 50 Issue may be found at www.golfrangemagazinedigital.com/i/613539-dec-2015.
America’s Best Dentists 2016
Dr. Sanford Schwartz was recently nominated for the 2016 “America’s Best Dentists” directory.
Dr. Schwartz received this nomination based on his superior credentials, experience, exceptional care and his commitment to excellence. All dentists that received this commendation average over three times the continuing education required by most states, have been highly reviewed online, were chosen by other health care professionals and providers, and practice full time with over four years of experience.
Dr. Schwartz graduated from New York University College of Dentistry in 1979 and currently practices dentistry at 787 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. He has averaged more than 100 hours of continuing education annually for 37 years. In addition to Mastership in the AGD, Dr. Schwartz has attained the status of Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry (achieved by one tenth of 1% of U.S. dentists), Fellowship in both the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and Associate Fellow of the World Clinical Laser Institute. Practicing since 1979 and serving Brandon since 1986, Dr. Schwartz and his wife, Carolee, have three children, Jake, Tara and Susan. For more information, call 684-7888, visit www.DrSandySchwartz.com or e-mail drsandys@ident.com.
Investors Sought For Blink Fitness Franchise Expansion
New York-based Blink Fitness is planning franchise expansion into Florida with sights set on targeted communities across Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties, including Tampa, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Plant City and more. With nearly 50 corporate locations already open in New York/New Jersey, the fitness chain is aiming to open 15-20 franchise clubs in the area and is currently seeking qualified franchise investors to open one or multiple locations.
For more information about the Blink Fitness franchise opportunity, visit blinkfranchising.com.
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym Grand Opening Celebration
Join in for the Grand Opening Celebration of We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym – Tampa on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
We Rock the Spectrum provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs and neurotypical development. The mission is full inclusion for all children regardless of their abilities.
Founded in California, each We Rock the Spectrum franchise features 10 pieces of sensory-safe gym equipment specifically designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the autism spectrum encounter, such as trampolines, swings and zip lines, while providing all children with the sensory diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.
Each gym offers classes, arts and crafts; creative and developmental play area as well as birthday parties.
The event is open to all children and their families regardless of developmental level. Admission costs $12 per child with 20 percent of proceeds to benefit the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation.
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym – Tampa is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 102 in Brandon. For more information, call 757-927-2081 or visit www.werockthespectrumtampa.com.
Ribbon Cutting for Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon
Patricia Ayala, along with her family and the staff of Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon were thrilled to celebrate the opening of their new school with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC). On Tuesday, November 29, GRCC conducted an official ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
At Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon, a classic Montessori education is offered and enhanced with a Reggio Emilia inspired art and science enrichment experience. They are currently accepting student’s age 6 months to 5 years. Teachers are trained to respect the child’s individual personality thus leaving him room to grow in biological independence.
If you have a young child in your life that would benefit from this type of learning environment, Montessori Kids Universe – Brandon is waiting to talk to you. Tours and interviews are offered for interested applicants. Call them at 571-3400 or email info@montessorikidsbrandon.com to schedule your tour. They are located at 3721 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon in the Bloomingdale area. To read more about this school, visit montessorikidsbrandon.com.
By Michelle Colesanti Brandon, Business No comments