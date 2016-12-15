HART Launches HyperLINK Transit-Operated Ride-share Service In Brandon

By Tamas Mondovics
Continuing in its effort to assist area residents to get around town while eliminating artery-clogging congestion, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) has expanded its latest ride-share service to riders within the boundaries of Brandon.
Starting in December, HART HyperLINK, the transit-operated ride-share partnership between HART and Transdev, a Chicago-based private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, street car, para-transit, shuttle, and sedan and taxi services joined forces on behalf of Brandon area residents.
The partnership now allows riders to catch a lift to two designated stops within HART’s service zone, which includes Westfield Brandon Transfer Center (Routes 8, 31, 37, 46, 53LX) and Brandon Regional Hospital (Routes 37 and HARTFlex Brandon).
“Hillsborough County residents want a variety of transportation options for getting to and from the Brandon area, and we’re happy to now add transit-operated ride-sharing to their list with the start of the HART HyperLINK service,” said Katharine Eagan, HART Chief Executive Officer. “It’s cost-effective, a convenient option and we are optimistic that residents will embrace the immediate benefits that HyperLINK service brings to our region.”
Brandon is HART’s second location to introduce the new service after the agency launched HART HyperLINK in the University/Lutz and Carrollwood areas last month.
HART officials emphasized that HART HyperLINK, the nation’s FIRST transit-operated ride-share service connects riders (within a three-mile zone) to the HART network via the HyperLINK app, or booking a trip by calling 298-0455. HyperLINK trips are $3 one-way, and vehicles are ADA-accessible. Residents may try the service free for the first five rides with the promo code; hartlink-brandon. Rides are payable by cash or credit. Transdev operates public transportation in 19 countries.The app is available in both Google Play and App Stores. Visit www.gohart.org.
December 15, 2016
HART Launches HyperLINK Transit-Operated Ride-share Service In Brandon
By Tamas Mondovics
Continuing in its effort to assist area residents to get around town while eliminating artery-clogging congestion, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) has expanded its latest ride-share service to riders within the boundaries of Brandon.
Starting in December, HART HyperLINK, the transit-operated ride-share partnership between HART and Transdev, a Chicago-based private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, street car, para-transit, shuttle, and sedan and taxi services joined forces on behalf of Brandon area residents.
The partnership now allows riders to catch a lift to two designated stops within HART’s service zone, which includes Westfield Brandon Transfer Center (Routes 8, 31, 37, 46, 53LX) and Brandon Regional Hospital (Routes 37 and HARTFlex Brandon).
“Hillsborough County residents want a variety of transportation options for getting to and from the Brandon area, and we’re happy to now add transit-operated ride-sharing to their list with the start of the HART HyperLINK service,” said Katharine Eagan, HART Chief Executive Officer. “It’s cost-effective, a convenient option and we are optimistic that residents will embrace the immediate benefits that HyperLINK service brings to our region.”
Brandon is HART’s second location to introduce the new service after the agency launched HART HyperLINK in the University/Lutz and Carrollwood areas last month.
HART officials emphasized that HART HyperLINK, the nation’s FIRST transit-operated ride-share service connects riders (within a three-mile zone) to the HART network via the HyperLINK app, or booking a trip by calling 298-0455. HyperLINK trips are $3 one-way, and vehicles are ADA-accessible. Residents may try the service free for the first five rides with the promo code; hartlink-brandon. Rides are payable by cash or credit. Transdev operates public transportation in 19 countries.The app is available in both Google Play and App Stores. Visit www.gohart.org.
By Tamas Mondovics Brandon, Transportation No comments