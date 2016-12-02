By Kate Quesada
Are you active in your homeowner’s association? The Osprey Observer wants to help promote and share events and happening in your community through our monthly HOA Corner column.
If you have any upcoming events you would like to promote to residents throughout the area or if you had a successful HOA event you’d like us to tell everyone about, email kquesada@gmail.com. The deadline to get information for the Bloomingdale and FishHawk area edition is the 15th of the month.
FishHawk Ranch Hosts Monthly Market Day
The FishHawk Ranch Homeowner’s Association is proud to host Market Day in FishHawk’s Park Square the first Sunday of every month from October to May.
This month, head to the market on Sunday, December 4 to get started on your holiday shopping with more than 50 unique vendors offering local and homemade gifts, produce and food items.
Park Square is located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. The market runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 657-6629.
Car Show Takes Over Park Square
Pre-registration is now open for the FishHawk Ranch Car Show which will take place Sunday, January 8 at Park Square. The cost is $5 per car in advance and $10 on the day of the show. There will be a DJ, food and a 50/50 raffle and all proceeds will benefit the Florida Gulf Coast Paralyzed Veterans of America. To sign up, go to the Osprey Club at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia. Cash and checks only are accepted. The show will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Park Square is located t 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. Call 657-6629.
December 2, 2016
HOA: FishHawk Hosts Market Day & Car Show
