HOA: News & Photos Welcome & Winter Break Camp At Rivercrest

By Kate Quesada
Are you active in your homeowner’s association? The Osprey Observer wants to help promote and share events and happening in your community through our monthly HOA Corner column.
If you have any upcoming events you would like to promote to residents throughout the area or if you had a successful HOA event you’d like us to tell everyone about, email kquesada@gmail.com.
The deadline to get information for the Riverview and Apollo Beach area edition is the 15th of the month.
Rivercrest CDD Announcements
The Rivercrest Community Development District (CDD) Board of Supervisors Meeting for December, originally scheduled for December 19, has been canceled. The next meeting is set for January 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. All Rivercrest CDD meetings take place at the Rivercrest Clubhouse located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview. For more information, email Rick.Reidt@rivercrestcdd.org.
Rivercrest Hosts Winter Break Camp
Looking for something fun to keep the kids occupied over winter break? Sign them up for the Rivercrest Winter Break Camp for a week of sports, games and fun. The camp takes place the weeks of December 19-23 and December 27-30. The cost is $105 a week for non-after school clients. Field trips and lunch on field trip days are included. For more information, visit www.protentialsports.com or call 843-9460.
December 7, 2016
