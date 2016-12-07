Holiday Luncheon, Club Meetings, Education Seminar & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Growing Camellias To Be Discussed At January Riverview Garden Club Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Emeritus Eileen Hart. She will discuss Growing Camellias in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free. There is free parking. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Riverview Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon
Join in for the Riverview Woman’s Club annual holiday celebration on Wednesday, December 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital S., Franciscan II Conference Room, 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview.
The Riverview High School Glee Club will entertain and Santa will arrive to collect the stuffed animals collected to present to the patients at the hospital.
You must RSVP for the luncheon by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the meeting, and payment may be made at www.riverviewwomansclub.org/paypal. Due to our special lunch menu, there will be no walk-ins accepted at this luncheon and free lunch vouchers are not valid at this luncheon.
Picture Yourself At The Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair Authority invites people across the state and beyond to “Picture Yourself at the Florida State Fair” – the theme for the 2017 event, slated for February 9-20.
“We want both loyal patrons and those who have not yet experienced the Fair to join us in making memories that will last a lifetime,” said Cheryl Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair Authority.
The 2017 theme places an emphasis on all of the unforgettable moments waiting to be captured at the Fair. From a selfie with a giraffe to a souvenir photo while riding on North America’s tallest travelling giant wheel to a picture in one of the many whimsical “Snap Stops” scattered throughout the Fairgrounds, the 2017 Fair promises enough photo ops to fill an album.
The Fair Authority also has confirmed that the Country Gold tour once again will be returning to the Fair in 2017. A fan favorite, the 2017 concerts will boast some of the biggest names to join the tour, including Johnny Lee, Bobby Bare, the Gatlin Brothers and Marty Haggard (son of the legendary Merle Haggard), as well as Leroy Van Dyke of “Auctioneer” and “Walk on By” fame.
Tickets for the 2017 Fair and the Country Gold Tour go on sale December 1. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateFair.com or follow the Fair on Facebook and Twitter.
Apollo Beach Will Be Featured In Spring Airing of HGTV House Hunters
Rudy and Katie recently sold their first home to take advantage of the great equity they had built up and have been stuck in a miserable rental ever since. Katie’s recent promotion means she’ll be working from home, so she’s eager to find a place that will give her a separate, quiet space to work without bothering Rudy, whose work schedule is unpredictable. The couple is looking for plenty of space to accommodate kids on the horizon and their family dog, Murphy. As a transplant from Michigan, Katie wants to embrace Florida living and would love a Craftsman-style home with lots of character, outdoor space and a big front porch. Florida native Rudy would prefer a one-story home, possibly Acadian-style with a grand front entrance that reminds him of his family in New Orleans.
Rudy is also interested in a less expensive fixer upper, but, due to Rudy’s busy schedule, Katie wants to purchase a move-in ready home. They agree on two must-haves – a yard for Murphy and a three-car garage where they can work out together. Their agent’s biggest challenge is their wish for no backyard neighbors, which can be difficult to avoid in the planned communities of central Florida. This spring, you can follow Rudy and Katie as they explore homes in the Apollo Beach, Tampa and Brandon areas on this sunny episode of House Hunters.
Holiday Traditions – Old & New Educational Seminar
The South Shore Coalition on Mental Health and Aging and NAMI invite you to attend an Educational Seminar: Holiday Traditions – Old and New, on Tuesday, December 20, at 2 p.m. at Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza. All are welcome as old & new holiday traditions are discussed.
Music and refreshments will be provided. You are encouraged to bring a holiday memento, ornament or cookies and stories of past holidays. Admission is free. No RSVP is needed.
Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom
Shabbat services – Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services and all are welcome.
iEngage: Jewish Values and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict – A Hartman Institute Lecture & Study Series will be led by Rabbi Torop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. This session addresses Attitudes Toward the Land – Perspectives from Outside the Land, exploring Diasporic conceptions of the place of land in Judaism and how they shape the way one views the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more
information.
December 7, 2016
