Hooked On Christian Books: Books For Reflection And To Celebrate The Season

By Kelly Wise Valdes
There is just something magical about the start of a new year that gives us the feeling of a fresh start. But, we all know that nothing mystical occurs at midnight on December 31. New Year’s resolutions for many people include the desire to quit smoking, to manage money more wisely and to spend more time with family. The most common resolution is to lose weight, exercise and adapt a healthy lifestyle. As Christians, we should also make faith-based resolutions to pray more, to read the Bible every day and to attend church more regularly. A simple way to begin the New Year for your spiritual fitness would be a daily devotional. A few minutes every morning to start off the day can make a difference – a real difference. Below are a few examples of the many daily devotionals available to assist you in this resolution and can be found online at www.christianbook.com or www.amazon.com.
Pearls of Great Price: 366 Daily Devotional Readings Peace
By: Joni Eareckson Tada
If you or someone you love could use a word of encouragement, find it here every day of the year. Each entry opens with a passage of Scripture followed by a reflection from Joni. She then calls upon you to respond and offers a prayer designed to lead you closer to Christ. Discover at a deeper level the “help and hope” that can be found only in Christ.
Commanding Your Morning Daily Devotional: Unleash God’s Power in Your Life Every Day of the Year
By: Cindy Trimm
Gain victory over the details of your daily life through spoken words that activate God’s power. Equipping you to take charge of your day, this devotional shares a year’s worth of practical teachings, inspiring Scripture and dynamic declarations that will help you stand strong in God.
Power Thoughts Devotional: 365 Daily Inspirations for Winning the Battle of the Mind
By: Joyce Meyer
Plagued by negativity and self-doubt? This daily devotional will help you re-train your brain. Based on the best-selling book Power Thoughts, this book will help you achieve success by getting your mind to work for you and lead you to experience the freedom of a positive life.
Your Best Life Begins Each Morning: Devotions to Start Every New Day of the Year
By: Joel Osteen
When the alarm clock sounds, do you greet the dawn with a grimace or a smile? Even if burdens weigh you down, Osteen’s 365-day devotional will help you start your day with an uplifting tone. Choose to face each morning with faith and expectancy for a prescription for positive living.
December 21, 2016
Hooked On Christian Books: Books For Reflection And To Celebrate The Season
