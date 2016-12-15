Iconic Photographs By Clyde Butcher On Display At Tampa Bay History Center

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
From now through Sunday, January 8, the Tampa Bay History Center located in downtown Tampa, is featuring the iconic photographs of legendary photographer, Clyde Butcher. A visit to the History Center over the holiday break would make for a great day out for the whole family. There is something for everyone at the History Center.
Butcher’s exhibit is called “Preserving Eden: The Florida Photographs of Clyde Butcher.” The current exhibit in the History Center’s Wayne Thomas Gallery offers a retrospective of Butcher’s Florida photographs taken all over the state including at Big Cypress National Preserve.
Butcher’s photographs in the current exhibit explore the vast landscape of Florida. He has captured Florida’s wetlands and dunes, coastal hammocks and inland swamps. Butcher has been capturing the beauty and mystery of the Florida Everglades since the 1980’s, and has been taking photographs of the landscape of North America for over 50 years. Butcher continues to use traditional analog (non-digital) photographic methods, using a variety of vintage large format cameras and a custom built darkroom to produce his award winning images.
Early in Butcher’s career, he took color photographs. He was moved to large scale black and white images after his first visit to Big Cypress National Preserve and the Everglades.
Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist and resident of Brandon said, “He is a fellow artist I greatly respect. I love Florida and he captures the essence of the natural spirit of Florida. We are fortunate to have him archiving photos of natural Florida.”
The History Center is located at 801 Old Water St. in Tampa. For more information, please call 228-0097 or visit www.tampabayhistorycenter.org.
