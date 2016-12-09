Life Writing Classes To Begin, Compassion Experience & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti,
michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Grace Baptist Temple Presents Christ Has Come: A Christmas Musical
Experience the wonder of Christmas in this special performance of Christ Has Come, performed by the Grace Celebration Choir at Grace Baptist Temple on Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m.
Admission is free. Grace Baptist Temple is located at 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.
Life Story Writing/Memoir Classes To Begin At Bloomingdale Regional Library
Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
One begins Tuesday January 17, 2017 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Another class begins Friday,
January 20, 2017 from 1:30–4:30 p.m., and the third class starts Saturday, January 21 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. Pick up a brochure in the lobby of the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com for more information.
Students are required to plan on attending all ten classes. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library and are free to the public. To register, go to the “Ask Desk” inside the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com.
HCC: Spring Registration Now Open At Hillsborough Community College
Registration for spring enrollment is now open at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Students interested in applying to HCC can now register for spring courses through January 13, 2017. Visit http://news.hccfl.edu/.
What Is The Compassion Experience?
This free event features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic.
In over 2,000 sq. ft. of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools — without getting on a plane. Each child’s story starts in poverty but ends in hope.
New Home United Methodist Church will host this event on Friday, December 16 from 4-7:40 p.m., Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m.-6:40 p.m., Sunday, December 18 from 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. and Monday, December 19 from 11 a.m.-6:40 p.m.
This event is free and family friendly. New Hope United Methodist Church is located 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.
To register, visit https://cts.compassion.com/events/523.
Growing Camellias To Be Discussed At January Riverview Garden Club Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Emeritus Eileen Hart. She will discuss Growing Camellias in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free. There is free parking. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Celebrate the New Year With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection celebrate the New Year with a Black and White Luncheon “New Year, New Vision” on Monday January 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Entertainment will be the Cornwell twins and the speaker is Erv Smith. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 by Monday, January 2 to make reservations.
Life Writing Classes To Begin, Compassion Experience & More…
