Local Head Tennis Pro Takes The Helm At Buckhorn Springs Tennis Club

Story and photos by Tamas Mondovics
Local Head Tennis Pro, Brandon Feldman has officially taken the helm at the Buckhorn Springs Tennis and Swim Club in Valrico.
Thanks to his reputation and successful three-year run as Head Pro at the FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club, Feldman’s recent move serves as a much-anticipated addition to the Buckhorn Club located 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico.
Continuing his goal to coach both young and old, Feldman brings to Valrico as much talent and coaching experience as any facility could wish for.
“FishHawk was successful and I am looking forward to offering the same high quality program here in Valrico,” Feldman said, while pausing for a few minutes during a morning lesson offered to a small group of ladies that are taking part in a beginner’s course.
During his transition from FishHawk to Buckhorn, Feldman was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Tennis Hall of Fame.
His recognition as the 2016 inductee into the NJCAA Men’s Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame, was the result of his previous work, while Head Coach and Director of Athletics for Oxford College of Emory University.
Feldman was born in New York, N.Y. and began his tennis career when his family moved to South Florida.
Finishing high school Feldman moved on to NCAA III Skidmore College (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) where he became the No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles player, along with being co-captain of the team, followed by wins over players ranked in the top 30 for singles nationally, as well as the top doubles team in the country.
Feldman and his wife, Tiffany, have two children, Davina, 10 and Lander, 7. He said he enjoys spending time with them, playing music and learning about technology.
For more information, visit www.buckhornspringstennis.com.
December 9, 2016
