Local Musicians Bring Bluegrass Music To New Hope United Methodist Church

By Kathy L. Collins
The ever popular Walker Brothers, hometown Blues musician sensations, will appear at New Hope United Methodist Church (formerly First United Methodist) on Sunday, January 8. The three Walker Brothers Cory, Jarrod and Tyler will appear with Mike Compton and Joe Newberry at 6 p.m. The concert will consist of the Walker Brothers as a trio playing intricate slightly progressive bluegrass and acoustic music. Then, Compton and Newberry will play a style of old country mountain music that was reminiscent of the early 1900’s. They will end by playing as a more traditional five piece bluegrass band.
Cory (banjo), Jarrod (mandolin) and Tyler (guitar) have been playing since they were seven years old. The boys grew up locally attending Pinecrest Elementary, Turkey Creek Middle School and Durant High School. Cory and Jarod graduated from Middle Tennessee State. Tyler is a junior at Florida State. The brothers have played many venues including the Grand Ole Opry and in various countries around the world.
While traveling, the brothers have made and become friends with many high profile musicians. According to David Walker, the father of the Walker Brothers, “This has led in the past to January concerts involving world class entertainers.” Walker added, “Likewise, this year’s duo are very well known in the bluegrass and old time music world.”
Many will know Mike Compton’s work from playing mandolin for the soundtrack for the movie O Brother Where Art Thou? Joe Newberry is a huge name on the old time claw hammer banjo world as well as having made a big mark as a song writer.
According to Walker, “The boys grew up in the church. In fact, I have been a member since my parents Marlin and Dixie moved to Brandon in 1965. Our pastor, Jaimie Westlake and Music Minister, Jeff Brant, have been very gracious in letting us have this show here. They really appreciate the outreach it gives the church to people who are not members of New Hope or any church.”
This is a great concert for the whole family. There is no cost to see the show. A love offering is requested to pay the band. New Hope United Methodist Church is located at 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, please call 684-4161.
December 15, 2016
Local Musicians Bring Bluegrass Music To New Hope United Methodist Church
By Kathy L. Collins
The ever popular Walker Brothers, hometown Blues musician sensations, will appear at New Hope United Methodist Church (formerly First United Methodist) on Sunday, January 8. The three Walker Brothers Cory, Jarrod and Tyler will appear with Mike Compton and Joe Newberry at 6 p.m. The concert will consist of the Walker Brothers as a trio playing intricate slightly progressive bluegrass and acoustic music. Then, Compton and Newberry will play a style of old country mountain music that was reminiscent of the early 1900’s. They will end by playing as a more traditional five piece bluegrass band.
Cory (banjo), Jarrod (mandolin) and Tyler (guitar) have been playing since they were seven years old. The boys grew up locally attending Pinecrest Elementary, Turkey Creek Middle School and Durant High School. Cory and Jarod graduated from Middle Tennessee State. Tyler is a junior at Florida State. The brothers have played many venues including the Grand Ole Opry and in various countries around the world.
While traveling, the brothers have made and become friends with many high profile musicians. According to David Walker, the father of the Walker Brothers, “This has led in the past to January concerts involving world class entertainers.” Walker added, “Likewise, this year’s duo are very well known in the bluegrass and old time music world.”
Many will know Mike Compton’s work from playing mandolin for the soundtrack for the movie O Brother Where Art Thou? Joe Newberry is a huge name on the old time claw hammer banjo world as well as having made a big mark as a song writer.
According to Walker, “The boys grew up in the church. In fact, I have been a member since my parents Marlin and Dixie moved to Brandon in 1965. Our pastor, Jaimie Westlake and Music Minister, Jeff Brant, have been very gracious in letting us have this show here. They really appreciate the outreach it gives the church to people who are not members of New Hope or any church.”
This is a great concert for the whole family. There is no cost to see the show. A love offering is requested to pay the band. New Hope United Methodist Church is located at 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, please call 684-4161.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Brandon No comments