Mid Week Elementary School Aged Children’s Group Programs

In Proverbs 22:6 parents are instructed to “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Although not a promise, the practice of this proverb resonates with the hearts of parents as they seek to teach their children about Jesus Christ. Many local churches host weekly discipleship and youth programs designed to assist parents with this undertaking. The following list spotlights several options available for children in elementary school through high school.
Elementary Age Programs
Bay Life Church offers an AWANA club at its Bay Life Student Center, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd., Brandon. Club is held on Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for children kindergarten through 5th grade. AWANA stands for Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed as taken from 2 Timothy 2:15. The mission of AWANA is to “help reach kids, equip leaders, and change the world for God.” For more information, contact, Shannon Ledford at sledford@baylife.org.
Boyette Springs Church of God, located at 12114 Boyette Rd., Riverview, offers Journey Kids for grades Kindergarten through 5th on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.mybscog.org or contact Dr. Richard Dixon at 671-0086.
FishHawk Fellowship Church hosts AWANA on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia. In AWANA Clubs, kids learn about Jesus, memorize scripture, and enjoy fun activities as they earn uniform awards. Our AWANA schedule follows the school calendar. From more information, contact Amy Tate at atate@fishhawkfc.org.
Kings Avenue Baptist Church, located at 2602 South Kings Ave., Brandon, hosts AWANA on Wednesday evenings beginning at 6:45 p.m. The club is open to children ages 2 years to 9th grade with age appropriate activities consisting of Bible teaching time, verse memorization, worship, and games. For more information or to sign-up, please visit www.kingsavenue.org/awana.
Grace Baptist Temple, located at 2909 John Moore Rd., Brandon, offers the Coconut Kids Club for ages K4 to 5th grade, meeting on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. The weekly program includes singing, a Bible lesson, memorization of Scripture and activities. For more information, contact the church office at 689-7190 or to register online, please visit https://growingatgrace.churchcenteronline.com/registrations/events/43526.
Journey Church of Brandon, presents KidsKonnect, beginning on Wednesday, January 4th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., located at 1310 John Moore Rd., Brandon. KidsKonnect is a high-energy weekly children’s discipleship program for children who are in grades 1st through 5th. Join in for an energetic worship time, interactive games, Bible lessons, and verse memorization. For information on how to register, contact at Johanna@journey7.com or 699-8262, Ext. 3.
Southside Baptist Church, located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon, presents Mission Friends for ages 3 years through Kindergarten and Children in Action for grades 1st through 5th. The programs meet on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. Students learn about missionaries and ministries around the world. For more information, contact Pastor Ricky Holder at 689-6049, Ext. 407.
United Methodist Church of Sun City Center hosts Kidz Klub for ages Kindergarten through 5th grade on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The weekly program is designed for a Christ-centered learning experience while at the same time enjoying a craft, fellowship, and great food. The program is held in the Creason Children’s Center, located on the church campus, at 1210 del Webb Blvd. West, Sun City Center. Nursery is also available for younger siblings. For more information, contact Jeff and Susie Collins at 785-0408 or jjoc96@afo.net.
December 21, 2016
Mid Week Elementary School Aged Children’s Group Programs
In Proverbs 22:6 parents are instructed to “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Although not a promise, the practice of this proverb resonates with the hearts of parents as they seek to teach their children about Jesus Christ. Many local churches host weekly discipleship and youth programs designed to assist parents with this undertaking. The following list spotlights several options available for children in elementary school through high school.
Elementary Age Programs
Bay Life Church offers an AWANA club at its Bay Life Student Center, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd., Brandon. Club is held on Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for children kindergarten through 5th grade. AWANA stands for Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed as taken from 2 Timothy 2:15. The mission of AWANA is to “help reach kids, equip leaders, and change the world for God.” For more information, contact, Shannon Ledford at sledford@baylife.org.
Boyette Springs Church of God, located at 12114 Boyette Rd., Riverview, offers Journey Kids for grades Kindergarten through 5th on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.mybscog.org or contact Dr. Richard Dixon at 671-0086.
FishHawk Fellowship Church hosts AWANA on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia. In AWANA Clubs, kids learn about Jesus, memorize scripture, and enjoy fun activities as they earn uniform awards. Our AWANA schedule follows the school calendar. From more information, contact Amy Tate at atate@fishhawkfc.org.
Kings Avenue Baptist Church, located at 2602 South Kings Ave., Brandon, hosts AWANA on Wednesday evenings beginning at 6:45 p.m. The club is open to children ages 2 years to 9th grade with age appropriate activities consisting of Bible teaching time, verse memorization, worship, and games. For more information or to sign-up, please visit www.kingsavenue.org/awana.
Grace Baptist Temple, located at 2909 John Moore Rd., Brandon, offers the Coconut Kids Club for ages K4 to 5th grade, meeting on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. The weekly program includes singing, a Bible lesson, memorization of Scripture and activities. For more information, contact the church office at 689-7190 or to register online, please visit https://growingatgrace.churchcenteronline.com/registrations/events/43526.
Journey Church of Brandon, presents KidsKonnect, beginning on Wednesday, January 4th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., located at 1310 John Moore Rd., Brandon. KidsKonnect is a high-energy weekly children’s discipleship program for children who are in grades 1st through 5th. Join in for an energetic worship time, interactive games, Bible lessons, and verse memorization. For information on how to register, contact at Johanna@journey7.com or 699-8262, Ext. 3.
Southside Baptist Church, located at 415 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon, presents Mission Friends for ages 3 years through Kindergarten and Children in Action for grades 1st through 5th. The programs meet on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. Students learn about missionaries and ministries around the world. For more information, contact Pastor Ricky Holder at 689-6049, Ext. 407.
United Methodist Church of Sun City Center hosts Kidz Klub for ages Kindergarten through 5th grade on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The weekly program is designed for a Christ-centered learning experience while at the same time enjoying a craft, fellowship, and great food. The program is held in the Creason Children’s Center, located on the church campus, at 1210 del Webb Blvd. West, Sun City Center. Nursery is also available for younger siblings. For more information, contact Jeff and Susie Collins at 785-0408 or jjoc96@afo.net.
By Amanda Boston Christian Voice Monthly, Education No comments