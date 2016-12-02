Mission BBQ Celebrates Opening Of Its 40th Location

By Tatiana Ortiz
The Assisting Veterans of America Support Team (AVAST) Color Guard marched in formation to begin the grand opening ceremony of Mission BBQ’s 40th location in Brandon. A smiling crowd greeted the color guard as they approached the outside building of Mission BBQ to perform their routine. Before the ceremony concluded, individuals placed their right hand over their heart to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. A Veteran sang The Star-Spangled Banner. Co-Founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton from Mission BBQ mentioned that every day at 12 Noon the National Anthem gets sung.
“We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service,” Kraus and Newton said.
On September, 11, 2011, Mission BBQ began operation in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Co-Founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton from Mission BBQ continued the journey with their franchise and expanded it to 11 other states. Besides the state of Maryland, Mission BBQ can be found in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Carolina just to name a few. For a full list of locations check http://mission-bbq.com/locations.
When diners walk into Mission BBQ they can see framed memorabilia mounted on the walls such as photos, patches and more throughout the restaurant. Mission BBQ does offer an array of food and beverage items on the menu such as pulled pork, smoked brisket, Maggie’s Mac-N-Cheese and fresh cut fries, kettle iced tea and much more. Mission BBQ does provide a catering service for any occasion and takeout.
Diner Roscoe Turner said he enjoys barbeque and thought his chopped beef brisket sandwich, Maggie’s Mac-N-Cheese and baked beans at Mission BBQ tasted great.
As being all about the community, Mission BBQ gives back to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, along with many other organizations.
For more information, visit mission-bbq.com. It is located at 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Hours of Operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Call 830-9618.
