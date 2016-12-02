Newsome JROTC Wolfpack Battalion Hones Skills And Competes

By 1LT Cameron Woods, Battalion Assistant S5
Entering into the second quarter of the school year, Newsome’s JROTC Wolfpack Battalion has started Drill and Color Guard practices to hone their skills for upcoming drill and color guard competitions. Earlier this month both the Raider and Rifle Teams competed bringing back more trophies to the Wolf Den.
The Raider Team competed on October 15 at Anclote High School with a 1st place in both the Fitness Challenge and Team Run, 2nd in Rope Bridge, 5th in Tire Flip, and 6th in Cross Country Rescue the Mixed Raider Team placed 2nd overall out of 17 teams. The Rifle Team competed on the 15th as well hosting a match at Newsome’s Rifle Range earning 2nd place overall, scoring only six points (out of 1200 points), behind Boca Ciega. There was also a Raider meet at Zephyrhills High School on October 29 and a Rifle meet on November 12 at Newsome. Both teams placed second. The newest JROTC team Cyber Patriot and the JLAB Team continue to practice as they prepare for their first competitions in November. Color Guard and Drill Teams first competition is on January 28, 2017 at Brandon High School.
The Battalion celebrated its 12th Birthday on October 11 with a cake cutting ceremony and learning the heritage of their unit’s Crest. On October 20, six Newsome JROTC cadets attended the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) sponsored Youth Leadership Conference (YLC) Recognition Luncheon where two of the cadets were honored for their outstanding performance at last Spring’s conference. Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Garrett Hermida, the Wolfpack Battalion Commander, was the Distinguished Honor Graduate.
Members of the JROTC Club also participated in Newsome’s Trick or Treat Street on Saturday, October 29 with a Peter Pan themed room. The Battalion recently kicked off Operation Patriot, a Service Learning Project, where cadets collect/donate hygiene products, gift cards, paints, books, movies, and other items to the residents at Baldomero Lopez State Veterans Home in Land-O-Lakes, Florida. A group of cadets recently traveled to the Home on November 11 to deliver their donations and celebrate Veterans Day with the residents.
For more information on events within the Wolfpack Battalion, visit www.newsomejrotc.com or click on the JROTC link under the Programs tab on the Newsome High School homepage.
Newsome JROTC Wolfpack Battalion Hones Skills And Competes
