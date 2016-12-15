Registration For Life Story Writing Classes, HCC Spring Registration & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Elderly Couple Seeks Mature Couple For Everyday Assistance
An elderly couple seeks assistance in everyday activities such as grocery shopping, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, etc. They are looking for a mature couple of good character and habits to share in their country home of 13 plus acres on the Alafia River, in the Boyette, Bell Shoals, Fishhawk area of Valrico. A retired or husband-employed couple, with wife available for two to four hours daily to assist is preferred. The husband would be needed less time for things such as mowing pasture with tractor or light mowing with Dixie chopper (possibly eight to ten hours per weekend). The couple has a regular cleaning lady and someone to mow lawn. They will supply a very nice double-wide, 3 BR 2 bath home one-eighth mile from their home and an electric golf cart to go back and forth between homes. Property is secured with an electric gate. Financial arrangements are $500 month for the rent, plus electric for home. Compensation will be $8 per hour for any work or time involved. Expect two to four hours daily minimum for household help, about 75 hours per month for wife.
Hopefully wife will have interest in sewing, as my wife is an avid sewer and loves to share her knowledge and abilities. It would help if husband has an interest in fishing, as help is needed in loading and unloading, and in handling of boat when fishing.
If these conditions appeal to you and you would like to live on these secluded acres, fish and enjoy the Alafia River, agree to a background check, please call 685-1147 for interview and to see the facilities.
Life Story Writing/Memoir Classes To Begin At Bloomingdale Regional Library
Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
One begins Tuesday January 17, 2017 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Another class begins Friday,
January 20, 2017 from 1:30–4:30 p.m., and the third class starts Saturday, January 21 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. Pick up a brochure in the lobby of the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com for more information.
Students are required to plan on attending all ten classes. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library and are free to the public. To register, go to the “Ask Desk” inside the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com.
HCC: Spring Registration Now Open At Hillsborough Community College
Registration for spring enrollment is now open at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Students interested in applying to HCC can now register for spring courses through January 13, 2017. Visit http://news.hccfl.edu/.
Growing Camellias To Be Discussed At January Riverview Garden Club Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Emeritus Eileen Hart. She will discuss Growing Camellias in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free. There is free parking. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Delta Beta Kappa Sisters Are Busy In The Community
The retired Alpha Delta Kappa sisters, Delta Beta Chapter, keep the Spirit Alive by making favors for Meals on Wheels. They have also sponsored a monthly Bingo at a local nursing home for the past 40 years.
Alpha Delta Kappa is a national sorority for women educators. The Delta Beta chapter has merged with another chapter after 40 years.
Florida State Fair Hiring Seasonal Help
The Florida State Fair is hiring Ticket Sellers, Docents, Ride Attendants, Tram Drivers, Tram Attendants, Sign Shop Technicians, Gate Attendants, Event Services, Museum Maintenance Assistant, Telephone Operators and other seasonal positions. Start dates range from mid-January to early February and jobs will continue through Tuesday, February 21.
The Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, February 9 to Monday, February 20. Shifts and hours are varied. Applicants must be available to work flexible hours including, but not limited to, on-call, late nights, early mornings, weekends and holidays for the duration of the Fair. Apply at www.floridastatefair.com. Background checks are conducted on all candidates. EOE/DFWP
Award Winning Program Offered at The Bridges
The award-wining program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend. Classes will be held very Wednesday and Friday from February 1– February 24 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 for information.
