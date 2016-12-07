Riverview Chamber Welcomes & Celebrates New Ribbon Cuttings

Compiled By Michelle Colesanti
Chadwell Homes Celebrates New Showroom
Chadwell Homes
Dozens of friends, family and chamber members showed up to celebrate the introduction of Chadwell’s new showroom and to participate in a large ribbon cutting ceremony in October. After the official photo was taken, everyone was treated to a bountiful array of fall foods and beverages as Ella Chadwell sang.
In the showroom, home buyers can now see and touch the products they are choosing for their new homes. Chadwell Homes’ award-winning floor plans have produced a generation of customer satisfaction with many repeat homebuyers. For more information, please call 413-4013, visit www.ChadwellHomes.com or email Jodi at jodi@chadwellhomes.com to schedule a visit to the showroom, located at 4907 Joanne Kearney Blvd. in Tampa.
Cindy Rolewicz, Mary Kay Consultant
GRCC Welcomes Cindy Rolewicz, Mary Kay Consultant
Cindy Rolewicz, has now joined the chamber as a Mary Kay Consultant a ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Paris Nails Studio to mark this new venture. Rolewicz has gone back to her roots with Mary Kay. Returning to the well-respected company, she would love to schedule your free skin care consultation. Rolewicz is happy to offer personalized service that is just for you. For information, call 230-3354 or visit marykay.com/crolewicz.
Riverview Woman’s Club Cuts Ribbon To Celebrate New Meeting Location
Riverview Woman’s Club
Riverview Woman’s Club (RWC) has officially changed their meeting location to St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s Franciscan Conference Room in Riverview and the GRCC conducted a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion. The guests helped RWC collect 150 small stuffed animals that will be distributed to St. Joseph’s Hospital-South patients during the holiday season.
RWC is made up of stay-at home moms, business women, direct sales business people and retirees. The club provides scholarships to Riverview students, supports various education needs and identifies and supports community outreach.
For information, visit RiverviewWomansClub.org or email President Michele Wirth at michele.simplytravel@gmail.com.
Kauffman Tire – Riverview
Kauffman Tire – Riverview Celebrates Grand Opening
In November, the GRCC celebrated the opening of Kauffman Tire in Riverview. Rob Albright and his technicians along with corporate representatives were thrilled to have GRCC members present for the event. The first 100 visitors to arrive that morning were awarded a $100 Kauffman Tire Gift Card for a total of $10,000 given away that day.
Kauffman Tire is located at 13110 S US Hwy. 30 in Riverview. Call 533-5096 or visit www.KauffmanTire.com.
