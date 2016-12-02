Special Christmas Services Offered By Local Area Churches

By Amanda Boston
Traditionally speaking, many churches celebrate the birth of Jesus with a Christmas Eve service. However, this year, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday. This begs the question, which day is the church planning to celebrate. Some churches are preparing both an eve service and day service while other churches are opting for one day over the other. No matter your preference of day or denomination, the local churches have you covered.
Bell Shoals Baptist
Bell Shoals Baptist Church will hold services on Saturday, December 24 at 3p.m. and 5p.m. at the Brandon Campus and Apollo Beach Campus. Christmas Day services will be held at all campus locations on Sunday, December 25 at 11a.m. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.
Boyette Springs Church of God
Will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 24 at 6p.m. Come celebrate the birth of our Savior. For more information, please visit www.mybscog.org.
Crossing Church
Will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, December 24 at 4 and 5:45 p.m. on both campuses for an evening of special music and a message from Pastor Greg Dumas. The Tampa campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa and the SouthShore campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. For more information, please visit www.crossingchristmas.org.
First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale
Located at 3303 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, will hold one service on Sunday, December 25 at 11 a.m. For more information, call 689-3847.
First Presbyterian Church of Brandon
Will conduct Christmas Eve services with candlelight and communion on Saturday, December 24 at 5p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A Christmas Day service will also be held on Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 121 Carver Ave., Brandon. For more information, call 689-4597.
First United Methodist Church of Seffner
Will host a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Saturday, December 24 at 7:15 p.m. Special music will precede the service from 6:45 pm to 7:15 p.m. First United Methodist will also host a Christmas Day service on Sunday, December 25 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 1310 S. Kingsway Rd., Seffner. For more information, call 689-3513.
FishHawk Fellowship Church
Will hold services on Friday, December 23 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 24 at 3 and 5p.m. in the Worship Center. Celebrate Christ with communion and discover the last name of God in our Knowing God series: Immanuel. There will be no Sunday service. For information, call 655-7431.
Grace Baptist Temple
Located at 2909 John Moore Rd. Brandon, invites you to celebrate the birth of our Savior, on Sunday, December 25 at 11 a.m. For more information, call 689-7190.
Immanuel Lutheran Church and School
Located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. Three Christmas Eve services will be offered on Saturday, December 24; a service at 5p.m. to include a Sunday school program, a candlelight service at 7p.m., and a candlelight communion service at 9 p.m. On Sunday, December 25, the church is offering a Christmas communion service at 10 a.m. For information, call 689-1787 or visit www.GodSoLoved.org.
Journey Church of Brandon
Will have one service on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. with no morning service. The service will offer The Lord’s Supper and conclude with a special candle lighting event. Journey is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 699-8262 or visit www.journey7.com.
Kings Avenue Baptist Church
Will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service offering song, scripture, and drama on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. On Sunday, December 25 at 10:45 a.m., worship will be held in the Cheever. The church is located at 2602 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Please contact the church at church@kingsavenue.org or call 685-3095.
River of Life Christian Center
Invites you and your family to experience One Child, One Star, One Night on Saturday, December 24 at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 25th at 10a.m. The service on Christmas Day service differs from the Christmas Eve services. River of Life is located at 6605 Krycul Ave. in Riverview. For more information, please visit www.mychurch.rocks.
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Welcomes you to worship on Saturday, December 24 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 12 Midnight at its Bell Shoals campus, located at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd., Valrico and/or at its Family Life Center, located at 10136 Saint Stephen Circle, Riverview. On Sunday, December 25, all Masses will be celebrated at the Bells Shoals campus only, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. For more information, please call 689-4900.
Nativity Catholic Church
Located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon will hold two Christmas Eve Masses in two locations on Saturday, December 24: 4 p.m. in the Church (English) and gym (English) and 7 p.m. in the Church (English) and gym (Spanish). Join the Nativity Chorale and sing Christmas Carols at 11 p.m. in the Church. Christmas Day Masses on Sunday, December 25 will be celebrated in the Church at 12 Midnight (bilingual); 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (English); and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish). For more information, call 681-4608.
December 2, 2016
Special Christmas Services Offered By Local Area Churches
By Amanda Boston
Traditionally speaking, many churches celebrate the birth of Jesus with a Christmas Eve service. However, this year, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday. This begs the question, which day is the church planning to celebrate. Some churches are preparing both an eve service and day service while other churches are opting for one day over the other. No matter your preference of day or denomination, the local churches have you covered.
Bell Shoals Baptist
Bell Shoals Baptist Church will hold services on Saturday, December 24 at 3p.m. and 5p.m. at the Brandon Campus and Apollo Beach Campus. Christmas Day services will be held at all campus locations on Sunday, December 25 at 11a.m. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.
Boyette Springs Church of God
Will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 24 at 6p.m. Come celebrate the birth of our Savior. For more information, please visit www.mybscog.org.
Crossing Church
Will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, December 24 at 4 and 5:45 p.m. on both campuses for an evening of special music and a message from Pastor Greg Dumas. The Tampa campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa and the SouthShore campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. For more information, please visit www.crossingchristmas.org.
First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale
Located at 3303 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, will hold one service on Sunday, December 25 at 11 a.m. For more information, call 689-3847.
First Presbyterian Church of Brandon
Will conduct Christmas Eve services with candlelight and communion on Saturday, December 24 at 5p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A Christmas Day service will also be held on Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 121 Carver Ave., Brandon. For more information, call 689-4597.
First United Methodist Church of Seffner
Will host a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Saturday, December 24 at 7:15 p.m. Special music will precede the service from 6:45 pm to 7:15 p.m. First United Methodist will also host a Christmas Day service on Sunday, December 25 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 1310 S. Kingsway Rd., Seffner. For more information, call 689-3513.
FishHawk Fellowship Church
Will hold services on Friday, December 23 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 24 at 3 and 5p.m. in the Worship Center. Celebrate Christ with communion and discover the last name of God in our Knowing God series: Immanuel. There will be no Sunday service. For information, call 655-7431.
Grace Baptist Temple
Located at 2909 John Moore Rd. Brandon, invites you to celebrate the birth of our Savior, on Sunday, December 25 at 11 a.m. For more information, call 689-7190.
Immanuel Lutheran Church and School
Located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. Three Christmas Eve services will be offered on Saturday, December 24; a service at 5p.m. to include a Sunday school program, a candlelight service at 7p.m., and a candlelight communion service at 9 p.m. On Sunday, December 25, the church is offering a Christmas communion service at 10 a.m. For information, call 689-1787 or visit www.GodSoLoved.org.
Journey Church of Brandon
Will have one service on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. with no morning service. The service will offer The Lord’s Supper and conclude with a special candle lighting event. Journey is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 699-8262 or visit www.journey7.com.
Kings Avenue Baptist Church
Will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service offering song, scripture, and drama on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. On Sunday, December 25 at 10:45 a.m., worship will be held in the Cheever. The church is located at 2602 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Please contact the church at church@kingsavenue.org or call 685-3095.
River of Life Christian Center
Invites you and your family to experience One Child, One Star, One Night on Saturday, December 24 at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 25th at 10a.m. The service on Christmas Day service differs from the Christmas Eve services. River of Life is located at 6605 Krycul Ave. in Riverview. For more information, please visit www.mychurch.rocks.
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Welcomes you to worship on Saturday, December 24 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 12 Midnight at its Bell Shoals campus, located at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd., Valrico and/or at its Family Life Center, located at 10136 Saint Stephen Circle, Riverview. On Sunday, December 25, all Masses will be celebrated at the Bells Shoals campus only, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. For more information, please call 689-4900.
Nativity Catholic Church
Located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon will hold two Christmas Eve Masses in two locations on Saturday, December 24: 4 p.m. in the Church (English) and gym (English) and 7 p.m. in the Church (English) and gym (Spanish). Join the Nativity Chorale and sing Christmas Carols at 11 p.m. in the Church. Christmas Day Masses on Sunday, December 25 will be celebrated in the Church at 12 Midnight (bilingual); 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (English); and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish). For more information, call 681-4608.
By Amanda Boston Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Christian Voice Monthly, Community No comments