Students Create Whimsical Artwork For Winthrop Arts’ Annual Children’s Chagall Show

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Winthrop Arts held its Annual Children’s Chagall Show on Thursday, December 1 at the Art Factory in Riverview. The show called for young artists to create original artwork influenced by the work of Marc Chagall, an artist who lived from 1887 to 1985. He was a significant figure in the Surrealist movement.
There were more than 40 pieces of artwork entered into the show. The show was judged by Vince Kral, Christiane Hoyt and Seth Sullivan-Dawes.
Katharine Sullivan-Dawes, the Director of Everything for Winthrop Arts said, “The diversity of the 40 plus works submitted were impressive and made evaluating the pieces all the more difficult. Some categories were so close, there was a tie.”
For Best of Show there was indeed a tie for the five to 12 age category between Kaylie Waldrop and John Paul Schaffer. Waldrop is a home school student who attends the Art Factory’s Home School Art Program. Schaffer is a student at St. Stephen Catholic School.
Best of Show for the 13 to 18 category went to Shaniah Murphy from Randall Middle School.
First place went to Jessica Wettengel (Winthrop Charter School) in the five to 12 age category. Caroline Scott (Randall Middle School) and Emaly Martinez (Progress Village) tied for First Place in the 13 to 18 age category.
Second Place was awarded to Caleb Moyet (Symmes Elementary) and Ian Illes (home school) in the 5 to 12 category, and to Emele Gaspar (Progress Village) in the 13 to 18 category.
Third Place was awarded to Mariah Kierstand (Bell Creek Academy) and Alexa Malberg (Winthrop Charter).
Honorable Mention was awarded to Adiana Potter (Winthrop Charter) and Alexa Malberg (Winthrop Charter). Special Honorable Mentions were awarded for a collaborative work by Bella Alain (Symmes Elementary), Hailey Rodriguez (Winthrop Charter) and Alexa Malberg ( Winthrop Charter) and for a group tile project produced in ceramics class taught by Neil Leonard and Tim Hoffmeister.
December 15, 2016
