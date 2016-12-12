Sweepstakes Highlights Best Of Shop Local

By Marie Gilmore
This holiday season, the Osprey Observer is partnering with local businesses to highlight the best of Shop Local gift giving. The campaign is called, the Osprey Observer, A Few of Our Favorite Things and we have gone to local businesses and asked them to give us ideas of a few of the top items available this holiday season.
From now until December 16, we will be collecting Our Favorite Things all throughout the community and putting them together in one giant gift basket that will be given out in a Sweepstakes for our readers.
“We have so many great items coming in and someone is going to be very excited to receive all of these great items from the businesses in our community,” said Kerrie Hoening, Advertising Sales Manager.
“We have never done a program like this in the paper and we are excited to share some of the treasures from our local small businesses with our readers.”
Bridget Jenkins Wilson, owner of Cardinal Roofing and a member of the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce said the Chamber is also focused on encouraging local shopping this holiday season, “Anything we can do to keep our local businesses in the spotlight is great for our community,” she said. “And, this is a great opportunity for Osprey Observer readers to have a chance to win an amazing holiday gift.”
To enter, email Sweepstakes to contest@ospreyobserver.com or fill out the entry form and send in by mail, fax or email. Good luck and thank you for shopping local!
