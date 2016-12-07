The Sun City Center Photography Club Exhibits Photographs At The SouthShore Regional Library

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The current exhibit in the Crawford Gallery at the SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin features the diverse work of the members of the Sun City Center Photography Club. The exhibit is available for viewing through Friday, December 30. The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.
According to Laurie Burhop, the Art Coordinator for the SouthShore Regional Library, “The Sun City Center Photography Club would put up a display every year in the Community Gallery for one month. Their work has always been very good, and we would have a very strong response from our patrons about their work. We usually have one juried show in the Crawford Gallery, but the John Crawford Art Education Board decided to invite them to display their work in the Crawford Gallery. We are so happy that we did. The response to the exhibit and their work has been great.”
The current exhibit has all different types of photographs featured. There are color and black and white. Some simply show everyday life both here and far away. Some are of local landmarks, while others feature monuments and buildings from distant lands. There are photos of animals, landscapes and even personal items such as a grandfather’s watch. Simply put, there is something for everyone to enjoy about this exhibit. Burhop said, “The caliber of the work is wide ranging. There are people who are just beginners and some who are professional photographers. I actually think that helps make the show interesting because it appeals to a wide range of abilities and subject matter.”
The Sun City Center Photography Club is dedicated to helping members improve their photographic skills and offers programs and support for all levels of photography. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Caper Room at 1203 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.
For information about the exhibit, call the library at 272-3652.
For information on the Sun City Center Photography Club, visit photoclubscc.com or call 634-3105.
December 7, 2016
The Sun City Center Photography Club Exhibits Photographs At The SouthShore Regional Library
With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The current exhibit in the Crawford Gallery at the SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin features the diverse work of the members of the Sun City Center Photography Club. The exhibit is available for viewing through Friday, December 30. The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.
According to Laurie Burhop, the Art Coordinator for the SouthShore Regional Library, “The Sun City Center Photography Club would put up a display every year in the Community Gallery for one month. Their work has always been very good, and we would have a very strong response from our patrons about their work. We usually have one juried show in the Crawford Gallery, but the John Crawford Art Education Board decided to invite them to display their work in the Crawford Gallery. We are so happy that we did. The response to the exhibit and their work has been great.”
The current exhibit has all different types of photographs featured. There are color and black and white. Some simply show everyday life both here and far away. Some are of local landmarks, while others feature monuments and buildings from distant lands. There are photos of animals, landscapes and even personal items such as a grandfather’s watch. Simply put, there is something for everyone to enjoy about this exhibit. Burhop said, “The caliber of the work is wide ranging. There are people who are just beginners and some who are professional photographers. I actually think that helps make the show interesting because it appeals to a wide range of abilities and subject matter.”
The Sun City Center Photography Club is dedicated to helping members improve their photographic skills and offers programs and support for all levels of photography. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Caper Room at 1203 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.
For information about the exhibit, call the library at 272-3652.
For information on the Sun City Center Photography Club, visit photoclubscc.com or call 634-3105.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments