Valrico Rams Cheer And Football Celebrate 2016 Fall Season Success

By Tamas Mondovics
Coaches, players and parents associated with the Valrico Rams Youth Football and Cheerleading Organization are no strangers to success, which was validated once agin this fall, following one of the program’s most successful season in its 11-year history.
Now in its fourth season as a member of the National Pop Warner Football SouthEast Region League, the Rams managed to send its undefeated Jr Pee Wee, Pee Wee and Junior Varsity teams deep into regional playoffs after each team winning its conference.
The Rams Jr Pee Wee (13-1) team lost in the second round of regional playoffs, but received an invitation to Game Day of Champions held on Saturday, December 3, at Raymond James Stadium.
The Rams Peewee (12-1) and JV (8-2) teams both advanced to the Regional Championship, finishing the season with games played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports along with several invitational bowl games played on its home field, 707 S Miller Rd. in Valrico against a trio of teams from Hawaii.
“I could’t be happier for what our coaches and teams were able to accomplish this year,” said Rams vice president John Cleckler, adding that the season’s success also included the organization’s cheerleading squads.
“We are also proud of our level 3, Jr Pee Wee and level 4, Varsity squads both of whom won Regionals advancing to the National competition,” he said.
Thanks to its reputation and successful presence within the Greater Brandon area the Rams pull players from Riverview, Valrico, FishHawk and Brandon communities just to name a few. The National Pop Warner League boasts of member organizations in 42 states with a participant base of more than 400,000 young football players and cheerleaders.
As it was the case this year, Pop Warner provides a number of opportunities for the Rams, which includes fielding teams for children with special needs in their Challenger Division, as well as the opportunity to advance teams to the Pop Warner Super Bowl at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
For information, visit www.valricorams.org., or call 393-6026.
December 9, 2016
Valrico Rams Cheer And Football Celebrate 2016 Fall Season Success
By Tamas Mondovics
Coaches, players and parents associated with the Valrico Rams Youth Football and Cheerleading Organization are no strangers to success, which was validated once agin this fall, following one of the program’s most successful season in its 11-year history.
Now in its fourth season as a member of the National Pop Warner Football SouthEast Region League, the Rams managed to send its undefeated Jr Pee Wee, Pee Wee and Junior Varsity teams deep into regional playoffs after each team winning its conference.
The Rams Jr Pee Wee (13-1) team lost in the second round of regional playoffs, but received an invitation to Game Day of Champions held on Saturday, December 3, at Raymond James Stadium.
The Rams Peewee (12-1) and JV (8-2) teams both advanced to the Regional Championship, finishing the season with games played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports along with several invitational bowl games played on its home field, 707 S Miller Rd. in Valrico against a trio of teams from Hawaii.
“I could’t be happier for what our coaches and teams were able to accomplish this year,” said Rams vice president John Cleckler, adding that the season’s success also included the organization’s cheerleading squads.
“We are also proud of our level 3, Jr Pee Wee and level 4, Varsity squads both of whom won Regionals advancing to the National competition,” he said.
Thanks to its reputation and successful presence within the Greater Brandon area the Rams pull players from Riverview, Valrico, FishHawk and Brandon communities just to name a few. The National Pop Warner League boasts of member organizations in 42 states with a participant base of more than 400,000 young football players and cheerleaders.
As it was the case this year, Pop Warner provides a number of opportunities for the Rams, which includes fielding teams for children with special needs in their Challenger Division, as well as the opportunity to advance teams to the Pop Warner Super Bowl at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
For information, visit www.valricorams.org., or call 393-6026.
By Tamas Mondovics Sports, Valrico No comments