Activities At Beth Shalom and Hillsborough County Aging Services & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Events And Activities At Congregation Beth Shalom In The New Year
Congregation Beth Shalom will hold the following activities:
Bible and Bagels – Saturday, January 23 at 9:45 a.m. – Join in as Rabbi Torop discusses Parashat Shemot: Moses—Son, Husband and Father. Light breakfast will be provided. Bring your own beverage.
Jewish Singles over 50 – Frida Kahlo exhibit – Thursday, January 19, at 5 p.m. Visit the Frida Kahlo at The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg. This 60+ piece exhibit showcases the extraordinary career and life of acclaimed 20th century artist, whose dreamlike work suggests that love and suffering create a new sense of beauty. The exhibition extends outdoors, where a special collection of flowers and plants representative of those in Kahlo’s own garden. Cost is $10. You must RSVP to Anita Clifford, niewdnarb@yahoo.com, to join in on the fun.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day – Sunday, January 22, at 3 p.m. (Doors open at 2 p.m.) This event is hosted by the Tampa Bay Consular Corps at the Italian Club, 1731 E 7th Ave., in Ybor City. There will also be a presentation of awards to winning students of the essay contest aimed at combating anti-Semitism. To attend, send an email request with your name, e-mail address, phone number, and address to Hon. Vincent Genovese, vgenovese@italconstampa.com. Also, please RSVP to Anita Clifford at niewdnarb@yahoo.com, and she will save a seat.
Practical Explanation of the Customs of Death and Mourning – Sunday, January 29, at 10 a.m. – Rabbi Torop will discuss, The Shiva House. Rabbi Torop will discuss the step-by-step guide through Jewish tradition. Further related programs will be offered throughout the year.
Welcome the Sabbath at services on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) will follow services. Everyone is welcome. Services on January 20 will take place at 7 p.m. at the Bolnick Ranch. Bring your own seating, a blanket for the weather, and a snack to share for oneg. Snacks will be at 6 p.m. Call office for address and more information. A Pot Luck dinner will be held before services on Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.
County Park Passes Now Available Online
Annual passes to Hillsborough County’s regional parks offer a great way to enjoy hiking, fishing, bird watching, and a host of other outdoor activities. Now, getting a pass has become more convenient than ever.
Purchasing an annual pass used to require going to the regional park administrative office and completing the paperwork and payment on site. Outdoor enthusiasts now can skip the trip and buy an annual pass from their computer or mobile device.
An annual pass allows free access to the County’s 10 regional parks. The cost is $50 for an individual pass and $100 for families. The permit is issued in the form of a transferrable tag that hangs from a vehicle’s rear view mirror.
The new, more convenient system comes just as prime camping season begins in Hillsborough County. Moderate temperatures, lower humidity, and fewer bugs make late fall through March an ideal time for outdoor adventures. Camping for the general public is offered at Edward Medard, E.G. Simmons, Lithia Springs, and Alderman’s Ford parks, and requires an additional fee.
Regional parks include: Alderman’s Ford Park, Edward Medard Park, E.G. Simmons Park, Eureka Springs Park, Lake Park, Lake Rogers Park, Lettuce Lake Park, Lithia Springs Park, Upper Tampa Bay Park, and Upper Tampa Bay Trail. For more information, call 987-6240.
A New Year Offers Fun New Activities At Hillsborough County Aging Services
Hillsborough County Aging Services offers a variety of activities for adults 50 and over. Visit the www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/social-services/seniors to view activity calendars and additional center information or call Aging Services at 272-5250.
The Brandon Senior Center is located at 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon and offers the following activities in January. For more information, call 635-8066.
Brandon Senior Center Activities
January 16 at 1 p.m. – National Soup Month: Soup for the Soul (bring a soup to share).
January 20 at 12:30 p.m. – Lunar New Year Festival: Celebrate the New Year with dancing and music.
January 25 at 9 a.m. – Gasparilla Pirate Invasion: Party with the Pirates (Preregistration required, dancing).
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. – New – Color me calm: Learn popular and therapeutic adult coloring techniques.
Elderly Couple Seeks Mature Couple For Everyday Assistance
An elderly couple seeks assistance in everyday activities such as grocery shopping, meal preparation, lite housekeeping, laundry, etc. They are looking for a mature couple of good character and habits to share in their country home of 13 plus acres on the Alafia River, in the Boyette, Bell Shoals, Fishhawk area of Valrico. A retired or husband-employed couple, with wife available for two to four hours daily to assist is preferred. The husband would be needed less time for things such as mowing pasture with tractor or light mowing with Dixie chopper (possibly eight to ten hours per weekend). The couple has a regular cleaning lady and someone to mow lawn. They will supply a very nice double-wide, 3 BR 2 bath home one-eighth mile from their home and an electric golf cart to go back and forth between homes. Property is secured with an electric gate. Financial arrangements are $500 month for the rent, plus electric for home.
Compensation will be $8 per hour for any work or time involved. Expect two to four hours daily minimum for household help, about 75 hours per month for wife.
Hopefully wife will have interest in sewing, as my wife is an avid sewer and loves to share her knowledge and abilities. It would help if husband has an interest in fishing, as help is needed in loading and unloading, and in handling of boat when fishing.
If these conditions appeal to you and you would like to live on these secluded acres, fish and enjoy the Alafia River, agree to a background check, please call 685-1147 for interview and to see the facilities.
January 9, 2017
Activities At Beth Shalom and Hillsborough County Aging Services & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Events And Activities At Congregation Beth Shalom In The New Year
Congregation Beth Shalom will hold the following activities:
Bible and Bagels – Saturday, January 23 at 9:45 a.m. – Join in as Rabbi Torop discusses Parashat Shemot: Moses—Son, Husband and Father. Light breakfast will be provided. Bring your own beverage.
Jewish Singles over 50 – Frida Kahlo exhibit – Thursday, January 19, at 5 p.m. Visit the Frida Kahlo at The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg. This 60+ piece exhibit showcases the extraordinary career and life of acclaimed 20th century artist, whose dreamlike work suggests that love and suffering create a new sense of beauty. The exhibition extends outdoors, where a special collection of flowers and plants representative of those in Kahlo’s own garden. Cost is $10. You must RSVP to Anita Clifford, niewdnarb@yahoo.com, to join in on the fun.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day – Sunday, January 22, at 3 p.m. (Doors open at 2 p.m.) This event is hosted by the Tampa Bay Consular Corps at the Italian Club, 1731 E 7th Ave., in Ybor City. There will also be a presentation of awards to winning students of the essay contest aimed at combating anti-Semitism. To attend, send an email request with your name, e-mail address, phone number, and address to Hon. Vincent Genovese, vgenovese@italconstampa.com. Also, please RSVP to Anita Clifford at niewdnarb@yahoo.com, and she will save a seat.
Practical Explanation of the Customs of Death and Mourning – Sunday, January 29, at 10 a.m. – Rabbi Torop will discuss, The Shiva House. Rabbi Torop will discuss the step-by-step guide through Jewish tradition. Further related programs will be offered throughout the year.
Welcome the Sabbath at services on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) will follow services. Everyone is welcome. Services on January 20 will take place at 7 p.m. at the Bolnick Ranch. Bring your own seating, a blanket for the weather, and a snack to share for oneg. Snacks will be at 6 p.m. Call office for address and more information. A Pot Luck dinner will be held before services on Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.
County Park Passes Now Available Online
Annual passes to Hillsborough County’s regional parks offer a great way to enjoy hiking, fishing, bird watching, and a host of other outdoor activities. Now, getting a pass has become more convenient than ever.
Purchasing an annual pass used to require going to the regional park administrative office and completing the paperwork and payment on site. Outdoor enthusiasts now can skip the trip and buy an annual pass from their computer or mobile device.
An annual pass allows free access to the County’s 10 regional parks. The cost is $50 for an individual pass and $100 for families. The permit is issued in the form of a transferrable tag that hangs from a vehicle’s rear view mirror.
The new, more convenient system comes just as prime camping season begins in Hillsborough County. Moderate temperatures, lower humidity, and fewer bugs make late fall through March an ideal time for outdoor adventures. Camping for the general public is offered at Edward Medard, E.G. Simmons, Lithia Springs, and Alderman’s Ford parks, and requires an additional fee.
Regional parks include: Alderman’s Ford Park, Edward Medard Park, E.G. Simmons Park, Eureka Springs Park, Lake Park, Lake Rogers Park, Lettuce Lake Park, Lithia Springs Park, Upper Tampa Bay Park, and Upper Tampa Bay Trail. For more information, call 987-6240.
A New Year Offers Fun New Activities At Hillsborough County Aging Services
Hillsborough County Aging Services offers a variety of activities for adults 50 and over. Visit the www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/social-services/seniors to view activity calendars and additional center information or call Aging Services at 272-5250.
The Brandon Senior Center is located at 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon and offers the following activities in January. For more information, call 635-8066.
Brandon Senior Center Activities
January 16 at 1 p.m. – National Soup Month: Soup for the Soul (bring a soup to share).
January 20 at 12:30 p.m. – Lunar New Year Festival: Celebrate the New Year with dancing and music.
January 25 at 9 a.m. – Gasparilla Pirate Invasion: Party with the Pirates (Preregistration required, dancing).
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. – New – Color me calm: Learn popular and therapeutic adult coloring techniques.
Elderly Couple Seeks Mature Couple For Everyday Assistance
An elderly couple seeks assistance in everyday activities such as grocery shopping, meal preparation, lite housekeeping, laundry, etc. They are looking for a mature couple of good character and habits to share in their country home of 13 plus acres on the Alafia River, in the Boyette, Bell Shoals, Fishhawk area of Valrico. A retired or husband-employed couple, with wife available for two to four hours daily to assist is preferred. The husband would be needed less time for things such as mowing pasture with tractor or light mowing with Dixie chopper (possibly eight to ten hours per weekend). The couple has a regular cleaning lady and someone to mow lawn. They will supply a very nice double-wide, 3 BR 2 bath home one-eighth mile from their home and an electric golf cart to go back and forth between homes. Property is secured with an electric gate. Financial arrangements are $500 month for the rent, plus electric for home.
Compensation will be $8 per hour for any work or time involved. Expect two to four hours daily minimum for household help, about 75 hours per month for wife.
Hopefully wife will have interest in sewing, as my wife is an avid sewer and loves to share her knowledge and abilities. It would help if husband has an interest in fishing, as help is needed in loading and unloading, and in handling of boat when fishing.
If these conditions appeal to you and you would like to live on these secluded acres, fish and enjoy the Alafia River, agree to a background check, please call 685-1147 for interview and to see the facilities.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Community, Valrico No comments