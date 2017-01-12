Center Place Of Brandon Offers Live Theatre Specially Designed For Children

By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place of Brandon has a great lineup of children’s theatre for the winter/spring season. Center Place’s children’s theatre is available to children from all schools in Eastern Hillsborough County including public and private schools, day cares and home school programs. The shows are designed for children three years old and up. All shows are offered at 10:15 a.m. or 1:45 p.m.
First, Biscuit by ArtsPower on Friday, January 27. Biscuit learns about the joys of having a family.
Next, Let Freedom Sing performed by Stages Productions on Wednesday, February 1, Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3. This show tells the story of our nation from its beginning to the present.
Then, Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2, Katie Adams Make Believe Theatre will present Anansi and The Tree of Life. This show is a collection of African tales told with puppetry, storytelling and audience participation.
In May, Stages Productions will present the timeless tale of Charlotte’s Web. The shows will be held on Wednesday, May 3, Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5. Tickets are $6 for members and $7 for non-members and $6.50 per student for schools and day cares. Center Place offers complimentary tickets to A Kid’s Place, Folsom Elementary ELP and a few other special needs programs.
For some children, Center Place’s children’s theatre is the only opportunity for them to experience live theatre. Each year, over 15,000 children are given the opportunity to see theatre. “We believe that the whole community benefits from exposing our young people to the world of fine arts,” said Dawn Galia, Executive Director of Center Place. Galia added, “We will continue with our quality programming to enhance the lives of children in our community,” added Galia.
Center Place has been offering this invaluable service since the mid 1980’s. Stages Productions has been offering performance at Center Place since the beginning.
If you are a business and would like to sponsor a children’s theatre performance, contact Galia at 685-8888.”We would introduce your business at the beginning of each show and put your logo on our website and flyers as a sponsor of children’s theatre,” said Galia.
For information, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.
January 12, 2017
Center Place Of Brandon Offers Live Theatre Specially Designed For Children
By Kathy L. Collins
Center Place of Brandon has a great lineup of children’s theatre for the winter/spring season. Center Place’s children’s theatre is available to children from all schools in Eastern Hillsborough County including public and private schools, day cares and home school programs. The shows are designed for children three years old and up. All shows are offered at 10:15 a.m. or 1:45 p.m.
First, Biscuit by ArtsPower on Friday, January 27. Biscuit learns about the joys of having a family.
Next, Let Freedom Sing performed by Stages Productions on Wednesday, February 1, Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3. This show tells the story of our nation from its beginning to the present.
Then, Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2, Katie Adams Make Believe Theatre will present Anansi and The Tree of Life. This show is a collection of African tales told with puppetry, storytelling and audience participation.
In May, Stages Productions will present the timeless tale of Charlotte’s Web. The shows will be held on Wednesday, May 3, Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5. Tickets are $6 for members and $7 for non-members and $6.50 per student for schools and day cares. Center Place offers complimentary tickets to A Kid’s Place, Folsom Elementary ELP and a few other special needs programs.
For some children, Center Place’s children’s theatre is the only opportunity for them to experience live theatre. Each year, over 15,000 children are given the opportunity to see theatre. “We believe that the whole community benefits from exposing our young people to the world of fine arts,” said Dawn Galia, Executive Director of Center Place. Galia added, “We will continue with our quality programming to enhance the lives of children in our community,” added Galia.
Center Place has been offering this invaluable service since the mid 1980’s. Stages Productions has been offering performance at Center Place since the beginning.
If you are a business and would like to sponsor a children’s theatre performance, contact Galia at 685-8888.”We would introduce your business at the beginning of each show and put your logo on our website and flyers as a sponsor of children’s theatre,” said Galia.
For information, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Brandon, Charity or Non-Profit Story No comments