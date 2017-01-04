Chalklines: Giunta Resource Deputy Seeks Fitness Room For Teachers

Story by Tamas Mondovics
Giunta Middle School Resource Deputy Seeks Support To Open Fitness Room For Teachers on Campus
From Field Training Officer to Street Crimes, even serving as a member of the civil disturbance team, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy, Eric King has enjoyed a long list of jobs over the past 13 years on the force, with one position that he said stands out from the rest.
“I have served in many areas throughout the agency, but none of them have been as rewarding as my current assignment as a School Resource Deputy at Giunta Middle School,” King said. Giunta Middle School located at 4202 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview, is a culturally diverse Title 1 school, located within a lower to middle income neighborhood, which opened in 2005, with current Principal Michael Bobo taking over in 2012.
King emphasized that since his arrival at this school, he has noticed an unprecedented level of dedication and genuine care coming from the administration team and teaching staff toward the children they serve, which prompted him to launch an effort to give back to the faculty in a special way.
“Many of the staff arrive early in the morning and stay well late into the evening in an attempt to prepare for the next day so that each child is successful in the classroom,” he said. “So it is my desire to do something to help those who selflessly give so much of themselves to help the students.”
King added that many educators just don’t have the time for the gym, between work and families at home to take care of.
Understanding that good health is a major concern today, King decided to open a Health and Wellness Room, on campus for the staff to make use of throughout the day.
“I hope to help them stay healthy and continue with the same passion and dedication,” King said, adding exercise, stress relief as well as maintaining a level of fitness will benefit the entire school.
With Giunta’s Principal, Michael Bobo on board, King was offered the use of an empty classroom and is now in need of support through the generosity of the community to fund the project.
“Anything that you might be willing to provide, new or used, would be extremely appreciated,” he said adding that gift cards to purchase equipment for the Health and Wellness Room, would also be wonderful.
King can be reached by calling 740-4888 x234 or through email at eking@hcso.tampa.fl.us.
By Tamas Mondovics Education, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments