January 9, 2017
Chalklines: Valrico Elementary School to Host Kindergarten Round-Up
By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Public Schools will hold a Kindergarten Round Up period for the 2017-2018 school year and Valrico Elementary School is gearing up for its annual Kindergarten Round-Up scheduled to begin 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.
Families interested in enrolling their child in their assigned, attendance area school should attend the Kindergarten Round Up event scheduled for that school, which offers the student a firsthand look at kindergarten life, introduces parents to the school, and allows attendees to become acquainted with the campus.
Parents who attend are encouraged to bring their child’s birth certificate, health and home address documentation to register their child for kindergarten.
Parents unable to attend the Round Up are encouraged to enroll their child in to school by the end of June. Parents who would like to research their kindergarten options may visit various Round Ups and apply for School Choice or a magnet school during the application period.
The Hillsborough Choice application period for elementary schools closes Tuesday, January 31. Families will receive notification in late February. For questions contact the Choice Information Line at 272-4692. For a detailed list of Kindergarten Round-Ups and a list of accepted documentation for enrollment, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us and see the “Kindergarten Round Up” information on the home page.
Families can apply directly online for School Choice and magnet options by visiting www.sdhc.k12.fl.us and search “Go Choice.”
