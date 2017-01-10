Developer Plans For Assisted Living And Retirement Residency On Lithia Pinecrest Rd. In Valrico

By Tamas Mondovics
Hawthorn Retirement Group, an independent and assisted living management company has turned its attention to a nearly 10-acre site in the heart of Valrico to build a brand new senior citizen retirement residence.
In hopes of expanding its senior citizen facilities in Florida, the Vancouver, WA.-based company is planning to build the new Valrico residence, which would add to its list of 56 retirement, personal care, assisted living and memory care communities it manages throughout the United States and Canada.
As the developer, Hawthorn Retirement Group, represented by Todd Pressman, with Pressman & Associates, Inc., applied for rezoning (17-0166) last November, requesting to change the nearly 400,000 square feet parcel located on the west side of the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest and Valrico Rd., from R (residential) to a PD (Planned Development).
The 53,000 sq. ft. facility located across from a pond and lift station—presently under construction on the East side of Lithia Pinecrest Rd.—will have 100 parking places, spread all around the three story building, with room for 145 suites.
Based on its conceptual design and artists rendition, the entire facility is promising to be surrounded by mature trees and landscaping.
On its website, Hawthorn Retirement Group is offering all of its senior residents a full complement of amenities and services including private apartments with convenient kitchenettes and spacious bathrooms, housekeeping and maintenance services, and three chef-prepared meals each day, while promising the benefits of living in a community environment while maintaining independence and privacy.
Addressing the concern of increased traffic at the facility’s planned entrance on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. just north of the Lithia Pinecrest Rd., and Valrico Rd, intersection, Pressman said the impact to the already busy roadway will be minimal.
“Just to be sure, this is a senior citizen residency, which means its residents will generate very limited traffic,” Pressman said. “The facility will have very low impact on the roadway.”
The first Hillsborough County Zoning Hearing Master meeting for the Valrico Retirement Residence development is scheduled for Monday, February 20, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the 2nd floor Board Room at County Center, located at 601 E. Kennedy Blvd in downtown Tampa.
A public hearing in front of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners is also scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
For more information, please contact the County’s Planned Development at www.hillsboroughcounty.org. or call 272-5600.
Developer Plans For Assisted Living And Retirement Residency On Lithia Pinecrest Rd. In Valrico
