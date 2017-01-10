Dr. Wayne Lee: Plastic Surgery As An Art

By Amy Schechter
One can mention plastic surgery and conjure an image of Hollywood starlets and politicians who never seem to age. Yet, a far larger percentage of average Americans turn to plastic surgery for both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Dr. Wayne Lee and his hand-selected staff do not consider themselves just a plastic surgery center. People come to him for many reasons that make them feel less than whole. Dr. Lee’s philosophy seeks “to help people transform themselves, so that the image they have…in their minds’ eyes match the ones in the mirror.”
Double-Board Certified, Dr. Lee is an expert in his field who knows that quality of life can depend on a healthy self-image. Per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation continues to top the list of procedures people seek. Apart from cosmetic augmentation, breast lifts, and breast reductions, many patients do not know where to turn after mastectomies, lumpectomies, and radiation.
Dr. Lee prides himself on reconstructive surgery and his ability to restore form for patients ravaged by breast cancer, and this translates into his skill in performing cosmetic breast augmentations. He provides patients with a variety of implant options, but he also stays abreast of the latest technologies, such as biologic mesh, cellular dermis, and fat transfer processes to customize his procedure to the needs of the individual. He is practiced in the art of tattooing, so that he can recreate the pigmentation of the nipple to give people a desired appearance.
Dr. Lee wants “to create a personal plan, so patients can lead more youthful, confident, active lives.” To that end, he offers other services on site such as tummy tucks, cellulite removal using Cellulaze, precision laser neck lifts, face lifts, and eyelid surgeries. His full-service surgery office/center in Brandon provides a welcoming, private place for the comfort of his patients where he can perform surgery on site with the assistance of IV sedation and general anesthesia.
The 7,000 sq. ft. facility also boasts a Medi Spa where patients can freeze fat away with CoolSculpting and Smart Lipo, aesthetic services such as Botox and Zo Skin Health by Obagi. He also consults with patients in his Tampa office located near Florida Hospital. Dr. Lee has privileges at seven local hospitals.
To check out monthly specials, visit www.wayneleemd.com. Call 579-3369 to schedule a consultation. Brandon office is located at 1020 E. Brandon Blvd. Ste. 101 in Brandon. Tampa office is located at 3000 Medical Park Dr. Ste. 140.
January 10, 2017
Dr. Wayne Lee: Plastic Surgery As An Art
By Amy Schechter
One can mention plastic surgery and conjure an image of Hollywood starlets and politicians who never seem to age. Yet, a far larger percentage of average Americans turn to plastic surgery for both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Dr. Wayne Lee and his hand-selected staff do not consider themselves just a plastic surgery center. People come to him for many reasons that make them feel less than whole. Dr. Lee’s philosophy seeks “to help people transform themselves, so that the image they have…in their minds’ eyes match the ones in the mirror.”
Double-Board Certified, Dr. Lee is an expert in his field who knows that quality of life can depend on a healthy self-image. Per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation continues to top the list of procedures people seek. Apart from cosmetic augmentation, breast lifts, and breast reductions, many patients do not know where to turn after mastectomies, lumpectomies, and radiation.
Dr. Lee prides himself on reconstructive surgery and his ability to restore form for patients ravaged by breast cancer, and this translates into his skill in performing cosmetic breast augmentations. He provides patients with a variety of implant options, but he also stays abreast of the latest technologies, such as biologic mesh, cellular dermis, and fat transfer processes to customize his procedure to the needs of the individual. He is practiced in the art of tattooing, so that he can recreate the pigmentation of the nipple to give people a desired appearance.
Dr. Lee wants “to create a personal plan, so patients can lead more youthful, confident, active lives.” To that end, he offers other services on site such as tummy tucks, cellulite removal using Cellulaze, precision laser neck lifts, face lifts, and eyelid surgeries. His full-service surgery office/center in Brandon provides a welcoming, private place for the comfort of his patients where he can perform surgery on site with the assistance of IV sedation and general anesthesia.
The 7,000 sq. ft. facility also boasts a Medi Spa where patients can freeze fat away with CoolSculpting and Smart Lipo, aesthetic services such as Botox and Zo Skin Health by Obagi. He also consults with patients in his Tampa office located near Florida Hospital. Dr. Lee has privileges at seven local hospitals.
To check out monthly specials, visit www.wayneleemd.com. Call 579-3369 to schedule a consultation. Brandon office is located at 1020 E. Brandon Blvd. Ste. 101 in Brandon. Tampa office is located at 3000 Medical Park Dr. Ste. 140.
By Amy Schechter Business, Valrico No comments