Edible Arrangements Launches New Edible To Go Service

By Katelyn Massarelli
Edible Arrangements is widely known for its unique fresh fruit displays that have made eating fruit so much more fun. Now, Edible Arrangements launched its new Edible To Go service. It allows customers to drop by and choose a smoothie from their menu or customize your own smoothie.
Luckily, Edible Arrangements is here at 3455 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. What makes Edible To Go unique for customers is it uses fresh fruits like banana, cantaloupe, blueberry, strawberry, honeydew, and pineapple that are cut fresh every day. Besides the pure fruit smoothies Edible To Go also offers a wide variety of ingredients like whey protein, yogurt, flax seed, and oats to name a few.
“This is a great start to a healthy new year,” Cathy Seal the owner of the Valrico Edible Arrangements said of the new service.
The service all about the customer and finding the healthy treat they prefer, according to Seal. The service even goes beyond smoothies and offering different treats like fresh fruit parfaits, chocolate dipped fruit cones, froyo fruit blends and bringing back their fruit salads. They even offer frozen hot chocolate smoothies for customers to indulge in on days that healthy just won’t cut it.
From the Edible To Go menu the two most popular smoothies are the Liquid Sunshine that offers a tasty blend of strawberry, banana, and pineapples and the Night at the RoxBerry which contains strawberry and blueberry fruits and yogurt, according to Seal.
Seal said she originally loved being an Edible Arrangements owner for the happiness her business brought to the community and her passion is still present today with the Edible To Go service.
“I like bringing happiness and smiles to faces,” Seal said. “People love our combination of healthy treats.”
To find an Edible To Go menu and more information you can visit ediblearrangements.com. Edible Arrangements in Valrico is open from 8 a.m.-7p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
