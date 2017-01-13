Eye On Business: 2017 January Brandon

By Michelle Colesanti
Fred Astaire Brandon Sixth Anniversary Community Party
Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon officially opened its doors in the Brandon/Valrico area on February 7, 2011, with just one student. Since that time, the studio has seen over 1000 students walk in and dance out.
Studio owners David and Kelle Chancellor relocated from the Tallahassee area where they were both dance instructors at a Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Kelle grew up in Brandon, and the dancing couple decided to bring the Fred Astaire name back to the area by opening their own studio. Kelle said, “Sharing the joy of dance with the community is our family’s passion. We hope to bring just a little bit of that joy to Brandon’s families and help everyone meet their personal dancing goals.”
David’s first student was Bridget Sardone, who continues her dance instruction to this day, and has even taken the position of the Brandon studio’s receptionist. In the six years since its opening, Kelle and David have achieved honors and won numerous awards. David consistently wins top teacher in the Tampa Bay region, which includes the studios in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
At the Fred Astaire World Championships this summer, Kelle won the Third Place Top Pro Rhythm Teacher and the Fourth Place Top Overall Teacher, awards generally dominated by men. She has won pre-championship divisions, a salsa competition and several awards for guests and outstanding achievements.
Fred Astaire Brandon is hosting a Sixth Anniversary Community Party on Friday, February 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Brandon studio located at 1076 E Brandon Blvd. Ste 114 in Brandon. Everyone is welcome at no charge. For more information, call 438-5963.
T. Marie’s Sunday Market To Begin In January
Beginning Sunday, January 15, T. Marie’s will host a Sunday Market, which will be held between T. Marie’s Boutique and Walgreens in the tree/shaded area at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (at Bloomingdale Ave.). The market will then take place every Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
T. Marie’s is looking for artisans and vendors to participate. Please call 530-0922 to reserve your space today or for more information and availability. Applications are also available in the store.
Grand Re-Opening of Phoenix House Expands Capacity To Treat Substance Use Disorders
Phoenix House Florida hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand re-opening of its recently renovated outpatient facility for adolescents and adults in December 2016. The Heartwood Campus is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. A reception followed the ceremony and tours were available throughout the afternoon.
“To best meet the increased demand for treatment throughout Hillsborough County, Phoenix House’s location in this multifaceted medical complex allows us to double our treatment capacity as well as to expand our hours and programs to meet the unprecedented need for access to treatment by the diverse population we serve,” said Clinical Director Sonya Bufe.
Phoenix House is committed to promoting long-term health throughout our communities for individuals struggling with substance use disorders through an approach focused on all aspects of wellness from prevention to recovery to physical fitness to emotional and psychological wellbeing. Heartwood Campus’s location in this medical complex provides patients with access to additional healthcare resources and reinforces the fact that substance use disorder is a treatable biological brain disease from which patients can recover, while also reducing the stigma often associated with the disorder.
Phoenix House Heartwood Campus provides evidence-based outpatient and intensive outpatient substance use treatment to adolescents and adults, including whole health and wellness activities.
For more information, visit www.phoenixhouse.org or call 844-517-2382.
Lunch & Learn Will Help You Learn About Transition to Assisted Living
The Twin Creeks Assisted Living & Memory Care Community is coming soon to Riverview. The plan is to open in May 2017.
Now is the time to stay up-to-date about Twin Creeks and learn more how you or your loved one can reserve a premium location and apartment style and lock in 2016 rates.
On January 26 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., there will be a Lunch & Learn about “Having the Conversation” – Transitioning to Assisted Living. It will take place at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Save your seat by Friday, January 20. Call 551-2333 or visit shane.potter@twincreeksretire.com
Repair Your Home Damage In Time For The Holidays With Restoration One
Restoration One offers remediation and restoration of residential or commercial properties for damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. It is locally owned and operated by David and Heidi Adams. The business is licensed and insured. Trained and certified technician’s offer 24/7 emergency service.
For more information, call 888-466-8055. Visit www.restoration1.com/tampa-bay or www.facebook.com/Resto1TB.
The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar
The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a Veterans assistance seminar on Thursday, February 23 to educate wartime Veterans and their survivors about a benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs “Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance.” This benefit can help offset the cost of living in a retirement community for a wartime Veteran or his/her surviving spouse. Veterans of any branch of the armed services who served 90 consecutive days on active duty, including one day during a wartime period, may be eligible to receive up to $1,794 per month for assisted living expenses if they served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era or other more recent conflicts (duration of service required may vary).
Frank Strom, Director of the Department of Consumer and Veterans Services will provide information and answer questions about this benefit. This free seminar will be held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, from 12 Noon-1p.m. with lunch provided. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 413-8900.
Recent Promotions At Brandon Honda
General Manager Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that Joel Jarrell has been promoted to Internet Director at Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group. Jarrell first joined Brandon Honda in January 2016. He holds a degree in political science from the University of South Florida and has several years of auto dealership experience in sales, finance and management.
Jarrell plans to grow the Internet Department by working closely with his 24 direct reports to implement new technologies and creatively find ways to enhance and smooth every customer’s online experience at Brandon Honda.
Raabe has also promoted Jerry Meany to Assistant Used Car Manager. Meany has been with Brandon Honda for eight years in sales and inventory positions.
Meany is a native of Riverview and has worked in just about every department of automobile dealerships during his extensive automotive career. He applies all that experience in his new position to quickly and accurately evaluate trade-in vehicles for resale or trade.
Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group, is located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. It is an award-winning, Green-Star Certified automobile service facility and works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/.
Weekly Show Hits Milestone With 150th Episode
The 150th episode of Now Hear This Entertainment (NHTE) was recently released. The weekly show reached the milestone in grand fashion, with Mike Delguidice as the featured guest. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist plays guitar and sings background vocals on the Billy Joel tour that has dates coming up in Florida, New York, Louisiana, and Nebraska. Delguidice also continues to front the Big Shot tribute band, which calls Long Island, New York, home but has dates scheduled elsewhere as well (including Florida).
“I’m so proud of hitting this milestone,” said Bruce Wawrzyniak, the host of the show. “To see where NHTE has come to is something I couldn’t have envisioned when the show was first launched back in February 2014.”
Recorded at Crystal Blue Sound Studios, the show has listeners from 124 countries, spanning all five regions of the world (Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania) and has been delivered on-time, every week for close to three years now. In addition to Delguidice, notable guests have ranged from participants on American Idol, The Voice, and America’s Got Talent, to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, a Grammy Award winner and even the lead guitar player for Garth Brooks.
Now Hear This Entertainment can be heard for free on iTunes, Google Play Music, Stitcher Radio, SoundCloud, TuneIn Radio, and www.NHTE.net, among other platforms.
Ribbon Cutting For Keifer Jewelers Will Celebrate Three Years In Brandon
Family-owned Kiefer Jewelers will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate its third anniversary and the joining of the Riverview Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, January 31 from 5-7 p.m. at its Brandon location in Regency Square Plaza at 2472 W. Brandon Blvd.
Come and watch manager Bob play the saxophone while enjoying a Valentine’s Day theme of chocolate covered strawberries from Coastal Catering and champagne donated by Pinots Palette. You can tour the showroom which will also have fresh flowers by Oops a Daisy.
The ribbon cutting is open to the public as well as all Brandon and Riverview chamber members.
Kiefer Jewelers began in Dade City in 1957 and then opened in Lutz. Brandon is the third location. There is a 45 year master jeweler on site. Get your jewelry repaired and watch batteries replaced.
For information, contact Lorraine at 684-4572 or lorraine@kvjewels.com. Visit www.brandonfljewelerservice.com/.
