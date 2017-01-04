Eye On Business: 2017 January Riverview/Apollo Beach

By Michelle Colesanti
Ribbon Cutting Will Be Held at iFLY Tampa to Celebrate Opening
Join in for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of iFLY Tampa on Tuesday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served. There will be demonstrations and more.
iFLY Tampa is located at 10654 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For more information, call 773-4359 or visit https://www.iflyworld.com/tampa/.
First 100 At New Chick-fil-A In Bloomingdale Receive Free Meals For One Year
The grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A South Brandon Bloomingdale will take place on Friday, January 26.
Local residents are invited to an overnight parking lot camp out beginning the day before to be one of the first 100 in the new store. It’s all part of the signature First 100® event dating back to 2003. Come daylight, it rewards the first 100 customers with the ultimate prize of free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Chick-fil-A South Brandon Bloomingdale is located in the new Walmart Plaza at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
T. Marie’s Sunday Market To Begin In January
Beginning Sunday, January 15, T. Marie’s will host a Sunday Market, which will be held between T. Marie’s Boutique and Walgreens in the tree/shaded area at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (at Bloomingdale Ave.)
The market will then take place every Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
T. Marie’s is looking for artisans and vendors to participate. Please call 530-0922 to reserve your space today or for more information and availability. Applications are also available in the store.
Repair Your Home Damage In Time For The Holidays With Restoration One
Restoration One offers remediation and restoration of residential or commercial properties for damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. It is locally owned and operated by David and Heidi Adams. The business is licensed and insured. Trained and certified technician’s offer 24/7 emergency service.
For more information, call 888-466-8055. Visit www.restoration1.com/tampa-bay or www.facebook.com/Resto1TB.
New Early Learning School Will Open In FishHawk
The Goddard School, which is scheduled to open in late spring, will be located at 14106 Spector Rd. in Fishhawk. Pre-enrollment events are planned for late February.
The preschool will offer a year round, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
children aged six weeks to five years. Its F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun. It is designed to provide a well-rounded experience and ensure that each child becomes confident, joyful and fully prepared for success in school and in life.
Please visit GoddardSchool.com/LithiaFL or call 603-1530 for more information.
Streamsong® Wine Dinner Experience
On Thursday, January 19, Streamsong® Resort invites you to join in for a premium wine dinner experience feature Plum Jack, CADE and Odette Wineries at SottoTerra™.
This event includes three of Napa Valley’s most acclaimed winemakers. Executive Chef Michael Ford and his skilled culinary team have created provocative food pairings highlighting the flavors and aromas of each vineyard. Scot Gaffney, Regional Manager for the wineries will co-host the evening sharing their winemaking philosophy and dedication to handcrafting luxury and ultra-premium wines.
The event will begin with a 6:30 p.m. reception followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Please make your reservations early as seating is limited. Call 855-242-7583.
Steamsong Resort is located at 1000 Streamsongs Dr. in Streamsong. For more information, visit www.streamsongresort.com.
FishHawk Sporting Goods Hosts Grand Opening
Save the date for FishHawk Sporting Goods Grand Opening Celebration which will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This family owned and operated new sporting goods store will be offering treats and snacks, drawings and prizes. Two tickets to a Lightning game will be given away. There will be specials and discounts all day long.
FishHawk Sporting Goods offers new and gently used sporting goods for every athlete in your family. It is located at 13446 Boyette Rd. in the River Springs Shopping Plaza at the corner of FishHawk Blvd. and Bell Shoals Rd.
Newland Communities Earns Tampa Bay Builders Association Honors
Two Newland Communities Receive Awards of Excellence by Tampa Bay Builders Association’s (TBBA) at the organization’s annual banquet held in November.
Bexley, Newland Communities’ newest master-planned community in Land O’Lakes, was honored with two awards for Best Overall Marketing Campaign and Online Digital Advertisement, while Apollo Beach’s Waterset community received a nod for Best Website.
“We’re honored to have been recognized by our peers at the Tampa Bay Builder’s Association,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President of Marketing for Newland Communities. “People are drawn to our communities because we try to think of every detail in the homebuyer experience. Our advertisements and websites are an extension of that commitment to meet the needs of our perspective residents.”
Waterset’s community website was refreshed in mid-2016 to increase the user-friendliness of the site. With the improvements, potential homebuyers can view virtual tours of model homes and amenities, as well as resident testimonials and videos of the community. As a result of the enhancements, traffic to the site has increased significantly, as well as the amount of time visitors spend viewing the website. Visit www.watersetfl.com.
Boating Tips Offered By Sea Tow Tampa Bay
Capt. John Bryan of Sea Tow in the Tampa Bay area sees all sorts of mistakes made by boaters and most of them are easily avoidable. He offers a few common ones that you can take measures not to make. Check the weather forecast and ask yourself if your vessel breaks down will you be safe. Anchoring in high winds can easily flood your boat or cause you to drift into damaging obstructions. Make sure your anchor is the right size for your boat and that you have enough line for it to set.
Have a method to determine your GPS location. If your vessel has navigation equipment, know how to use it in order to locate your position. If not you can download the Sea Tow app for free and it will give you your coordinates when you need them.
Have a way to call for help. If your vessel doesn’t have a radio make sure you have a method to charge your cell phone in case there is a delay in being able to locate and assist you.
Make sure you have at least 300 lumens of light to navigate with. Even though you might have planned to return before dark often it could be dark by the time an assistance vessel gets you underway again.
For more information on Sea Tow, call 727-547-1868 or visit www.seatow.com/local/tampabay/.
Suncoast Credit Union Foundation Provides $20,000 to a Self-Help Housing Community Playground Facelift
Florida Home Partnership (FHP), a nonprofit community homebuilder, is pleased to announce that the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has awarded $20,000 to the agency’s original self-help housing community in Ruskin.
Las Villas, formerly known as Homes for Ruskin, was the first self-help community built in Hillsborough County through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Self-help Mortgage Program. Administered through FHP, the self-help program enables eligible low and moderate income families the opportunity to contribute a minimum of 600 hours of sweat-equity towards the building of their home.
FHP established Las Villas, a 74-home community, 18 years ago. In addition to affordable housing, the desire of the late Dorothy Duke, founder of FHP (formerly known as Homes for Hillsborough), was for children to have a safe place to play.
Earl Pfeiffer, the executive director of FHP, expressed, “Adding playgrounds to our communities is a fulfillment of Ms. Duke’s vision, and it helps to complete a neighborhood. The contribution from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation reasserts that vision.” Self-help homeowner and president of the Las Villas Homeowners Association, Eileen Burke, who is also an employee of FHP, stated, “The Las Villas playground was installed in 2002, and has been well used.” For more information about Florida Home Partnership, call 672-7860 or email info@flhome.org.
Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Announces 2016 Finalists for Business of the Year
The 2016 Riverview Chamber President, Dr. Bryan Thatcher, announced the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce 2016 Business of the Year Award Finalists:
Organizations with 3 or less employees: Angeloni Tax Advisory Group, Huth and Booth Photography, and Quality Life Massage Therapy.
Organizations with up to 25 employees: Alley Cat Pest Control, Anytime Fitness (Boyette), and Coastal Catering.
Organizations with over 25 employees: Little Harbor Resort, RE/MAX South Shore Realty, and Stanley Steemer.
Winners for these awards, as well as the Citizen, Ambassador, Volunteer and Shining Star of the Year will be announced at GRCC’s Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Friday, January 20. The event begins at 5 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. To purchase your ticket or to inquire further, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com.
