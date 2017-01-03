Eye On Business: 2017 January Bloomingdale/FishHawk

By Michelle Colesanti
T. Marie’s Sunday Market To Begin In January
Beginning Sunday, January 15, T. Marie’s will host a Sunday Market, which will be held between T. Marie’s Boutique and Walgreens in the tree/shaded area at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (at Bloomingdale Ave.) The market will then take place every Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. T. Marie’s is looking for artisans and vendors to participate. Please call 530-0922 to reserve your space today or for more information and availability. Applications are also available in the store.
Ribbon Cutting Will Be Held at iFLY Tampa to Celebrate Opening
Join in for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of iFLY Tampa on Tuesday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served. There will be demonstrations and more.
iFLY Tampa is located at 10654 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For more information, call 773-4359 or visit https://www.iflyworld.com/tampa/.
Newland Communities Earns Tampa Bay Builders Association Honors
Two Newland Communities Receive Awards of Excellence by Tampa Bay Builders Association’s (TBBA) at the organization’s annual banquet held in November.
Bexley, Newland Communities’ newest master-planned community in Land O’Lakes, was honored with two awards for Best Overall Marketing Campaign and Online Digital Advertisement, while Apollo Beach’s Waterset community received a nod for Best Website.
Bexley and Waterset are owned in a joint venture partnership between NORTH AMERICA SEKISUI HOUSE, LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and full subsidiary of SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer, and Newland Real Estate Group, LLC. Bexley and Waterset are two of more than 30 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together in 11 states across the United States.
Each year, the TBBA Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding work by members in marketing and promotion, sales, design and individual achievement.
Repair Your Home Damage With Restoration One
Restoration One offers remediation and restoration of residential or commercial properties for damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. It is locally owned and operated by David and Heidi Adams. The business is licensed and insured. Trained and certified technician’s offer 24/7 emergency service.
For more information, call 888-466-8055. Visit www.restoration1.com/tampa-bay or www.facebook.com/Resto1TB.
Streamsong® Wine Dinner Experience
On Thursday, January 19, Streamsong® Resort invites you to join in for a premium wine dinner experience feature Plum Jack, CADE and Odette Wineries at SottoTerra™.
This event includes three of Napa Valley’s most acclaimed winemakers. Executive Chef Michael Ford and his skilled culinary team have created provocative food pairings highlighting the flavors and aromas of each vineyard. Scot Gaffney, Regional Manager for the wineries will co-host the evening sharing their winemaking philosophy and dedication to handcrafting luxury and ultra-premium wines.
The event will begin with a 6:30 p.m. reception followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Please make your reservations early as seating is limited. Call 855-242-7583.
Steamsong Resort is located at 1000 Streamsongs Dr. in Streamsong. For more information, visit www.streamsongresort.com.
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym Grand Opening Celebration
Join in for the grand opening celebration of We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym – Tampa on Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
We Rock the Spectrum provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs and neurotypical development. The mission is full inclusion for all children regardless of their abilities.
Each gym offers classes, arts and crafts; creative and developmental play area as well as birthday parties.
The event is open to all children and their families regardless of developmental level. Admission costs $12 per child with 20 percent of proceeds to benefit the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation.
We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym – Tampa is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 102 in Brandon. For more information, call 757-927-2081 or visit www.werockthespectrumtampa.com.
Dental Associates at Walden Woods to Give Away Free Smile Makeover
Dr. Ramon Gutierrez, Dr. Helen Hoveida and the team at Dental Associates of Walden Woods, located at 512 E. Alexander St. in Plant City are giving away a free smile makeover to one lucky candidate as part of My Free Smile.
Candidates can apply by going to www.MyFreeSmile.org and submitting their story and a photo of their smile. Applications will be open through January 13. The winner will be announced approximately two weeks after applications have closed.
In addition to a complete smile makeover worth up to $10,000, the winner will also receive a clothing makeover from Southside Western and Outdoor Wear and a hair and make-up makeover from Sharon and Please call 752-3030.
New Early Learning School Will Open In FishHawk
The Goddard School, which is scheduled to open in late spring, will be located at 14106 Spector Rd. in Fishhawk. Pre-enrollment events are planned for late February.
The preschool will offer a year round, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. children aged six weeks to five years. Its F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun. It is designed to provide a well-rounded experience and ensure that each child becomes confident, joyful and fully prepared for success in school and in life.
Please visit GoddardSchool.com/LithiaFL or call 603-1530 for more information.
Teddy Bear Round-Up 2016
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care partnered the first time this year with the Tampa Rough Riders. With offices in Valrico and Riverview, the allergy, asthma, and immunology practice was able to collect donations of several teddy bears to be distributed to local children’s hospitals and other facilities. The hope is this becomes an annual tradition in the office and they can continue to give back to the community.
Current Chiropractic Celebrates One Year
Dr. Annie Apatiga and Dr. Theodore Dragoo are celebrating Current Chiropractic’s one year anniversary. They are humbled by how quickly the local community welcomed them. “There is no way we would have been able to do it without so much support from the local chambers, organizations, small businesses and residents.”
Dr. Apatiga and Dragoo love serving the community and giving hope to many that have none, and pride themselves on providing a unique and individualized approach to patient care. In order to provide this, the doctors perform one of the most thorough and comprehensive exams possible to help determine the cause of their patients issues instead of just symptom control. The doctors take the time with their patients to find long term solutions and also determine any and all behaviors patients are performing that negatively affect their health.
Current Chiropractic is located at 3432 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 603-4466 or visit www.currenthealthuc.com.
Pregnancy 4D Ultrasound and Spa To Open In January
New Leaf 4D and Spa is one stop place for moms and is scheduled to open in January. It is the only provider of High Definition (HD Live) 4D ultrasounds in entire Tampa and Brandon Area, and is also the only Pregnancy Spa in the area. Along with the HD Ultrasounds, a variety of photography packages are available to choose from. All natural, toxic free manicures and pedicures, massages and facials are offered. There is a small group and semi private yoga room for expecting and new mothers. Free support groups for expecting and new mothers will be offered. “We believe this a special time for moms and we are in the business of making them feel pampered and relaxed all while offering the best prenatal imaging in the area”, said owner Tia Yadav.
New Leaf 4D and Spa is located at 1107 Professional Park Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 315-8297.
Investors Sought For Blink Fitness Franchise Expansion
New York-based Blink Fitness is planning franchise expansion into Florida with sights set on targeted communities across Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties, including Tampa, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Plant City and more.
With nearly 50 corporate locations already open in New York/New Jersey, the fitness chain is aiming to open 15-20 franchise clubs in the area and is currently seeking qualified franchise investors to open one or multiple locations. For more information, visit blinkfranchising.com.
Eye On Business: 2017 January Bloomingdale/FishHawk
