January 4, 2017
FishHawk Resident Offers Fitness With FemaleF.I.R.S.T.
By Kate Quesada
If you are hoping to make fitness a priority, FemaleF.I.R.S.T., owned by FishHawk resident Danielle Roland, may be just what you’re looking for.
Roland, a certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist, created FemaleF.I.R.S.T. in March 2015 with the goal of helping female athletes.
“I was an athlete growing up and I’ve worked with athletes in various settings,” said Roland, who was previously employed at an orthopedic group, gyms, schools, universities and physical therapy clinics. “I remember young athletes coming in with torn ACL’s. The problem is that they were going to practice for their sport but not receiving adequate strength training and injury prevention techniques. They could throw the ball or return the kick, but they could not squat properly or do a push up with correct form. As a result, I began my business to help female athletes overcome these deficits in their training regimen.”
The F.I.R.S.T. in the business name stands for Functional movement patterns, Injury prevention strategy, Resistance needed for strengthening, Sport Specific and Total body focus.
But in the months since starting the business, Roland has expanded the services offered to include personal and group training, swimming instruction and nutrition counseling.
“I’ve worked with military personnel getting ready for their PT tests, pre and post pregnancy clients, brides to be, post-injury clients needing rehab, endurance athletes needing proper strength training and so many more,” said Roland, who has a BS in Athletic Training and an MA in Counseling and works with clients from ages 16 to 65. “I offer clients individualized programming. Every client is unique and when working with me, you can be assured your program will not be boring.”
Roland is offering a special for new clients with a fitness evaluation, two training sessions, one nutrition session and a Lipstick and Lunges tank top for $199.
Visit www.femalefirst1.com or call 624-1051.
