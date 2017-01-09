Form a Team For Parkinson’s Walk, SWAT Membership & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
SWAT Membership Open To All Woman
Volunteering for an organization can be very rewarding. That is why the volunteer Directors of SWAT Networking are all staying for another year.
“2016 was an amazing year for us,” stated Executive Director, Deb Gerard with First Impressions, the women of “S.W.A.T.” (Successful Women Aligning Together) feel a bond that does not exist in other groups. “We are a sisterhood,” states Gerard.
The organization provides a place for women in business to gather and support each other. With seven chapters to choose from, the group has a Director for each chapter and each chapter has a “team” of volunteers. The Directors all have their own businesses to promote and have busy lives, but all enjoy giving of their time for their “SWAT Sisters”.
Membership is open to all women. As a member, you would be able to bring business cards, brochures, and flyers to any of the chapter luncheons to put on a “Members Only” table, as well as promote your business by doing a “30-second commercial” and of course, Guests are always welcome to attend as often and as many meetings as they wish. For more information, visit www.swatnetworking.com.
Brandon Lions Club Sold Luminaries To Raise Funds For Eye And Hearing Organizations
How to build 750 luminaries kits? You get muscular men and boys to fill plastic bags of sand outdoors while indoors you set up a production line to make the kits of 15 bags/candles/cups and put them in a large plastic bag for easy handling.
All this was accomplished in a matter of three hours by Lions Club Members, along with other volunteer help, including eight members of Boy Scout Troop 61 from Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale.
The Brandon Lions Club has been selling these kits for over 10 years, which are used to put on display Christmas Eve by lighting the candles put into white bags which have sand as ballast. They are put along driveways and sidewalks when the candles are lit make for an evening scenic presentation especially in local subdivisions. Proceeds will be donated to 501(C3) organizations and special eye/hearing care cases. For more information on the Brandon Lions Club, visit www.brandonlions.org/.
Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s
The National Parkinson Foundation’s Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s is a chance for the Tampa Bay Community to join together and bring awareness and support for those affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
This is not just a 1K/5K Walk, this event features movement activities such as free yoga classes, line dancing, tai chi and even Rock Steady Boxing. Proceeds from this event will provide local services and programs right here in Tampa Bay for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers. Let’s MOVE IT and form a team, join a team or just make a donation.
Visit www.movingdaytampabay.org for more information.
