January 31, 2017
FX Fitness Studio Challenges You To A Healthier And Active Lifestyle
By Michelle Colesanti
Always inspired by living the active and healthy lifestyle, Drew Preiss and wife Ashleigh now share this fitness journey as the owners of the new FX Fitness Studio in Brandon.
The FX Effect Training Method is a cross training style of fitness consisting of group classes, Yoga, boot camps, one on one personal training, along with a monthly 3D body assessment.
Back in 2011, Drew, an ISSA Certified Personal Trainer, formerly worked with big box gyms, but decided to start his own business by doing boot camps on the side.
With the recent soft opening of FX Fitness Studio in January, the Preiss’ look forward to the upcoming grand opening celebration which will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. A free FX Boot Camp class will kick off the fun at 9 a.m. You are invited to come in and try the class and check out the Studio. An FX Founders membership special will be available during the grand opening.
According to Drew, “I want to make a big impact on our area by helping as many people as possible live a healthier and more-fit lifestyle. I want FX Fitness to be known as a place that anyone can come to, regardless of what your current fitness level is, and walk out feeling and looking better”.
FX Fitness isn’t just a luxury fitness studio. The cross training style of workouts will challenge you and push your limits in an environment that you feel safe and comfortable in. “Each member has their own set of goals to achieve, and we are there to guide them to the results they desire,” he said.
Prices can range from $15 for a drop-in class to $149 per month for unlimited access to all the classes and monthly assessments.
The facility is 2800 sq. ft. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.
FX Fitness is located at 932 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 643-7007 or email fxfitnessstudio@gmail.com. Visit www.fxfitnessstudio.com.
