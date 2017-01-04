Garden Club Meeting, Luncheons & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Growing Camellias To Be Discussed At January Riverview Garden Club Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, January 11 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Emeritus Eileen Hart. She will discuss Growing Camellias in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free. There is free parking. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon
The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club, with membership open to all women in Apollo Beach and surrounding communities, will hold its monthly luncheon meeting January 11 at Apollo’s Bistro, 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach.
Luncheon reservation ($18) deadline is Friday, January 6. For reservations, call Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or email sharonlvasquez@verizon.net.
Linda Dorremocea, Independent Consultant from SCENTSY will showcase scents which can be personalized from many choices of oils.
ABWC was founded in 1959 by a group of women who wished to contribute to the community by providing college scholarships to Apollo Beach area high school students. Longevity Awards will be presented at the January 11 meeting to members who have supported and contributed their time and talents over many years.
ABWC fundraising activities including a Fashion Trunk Show, Bake Sale and Poinsettia Sale have raised $2,934 for the scholarship fund to date.
On Friday, February 3 the ABWC will host its annual wine tasting fundraiser at Apollo’s Bistro 7-9 PM $15. For information and tickets: Marie 645-0262, Carol 440-667-9501 or Sara 802-8663. Proceeds will benefit the Scholarship Fund.
St. Anne Catholic Church Hosts Chamber Luncheon
As St. Anne’s Diamond Jubilee year came to an end in November, the Parish hosted lunch for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
The event included a self-directed tour of the church. The invitees were greeted by St. Anne staff, which provided booklets with details on the significance of different aspects of the church and were readily available to answer any questions. Following the tour, participants enjoyed a wonderful buffet-style lunch in St. Joachim Hall. Approximately 20 local businesses were represented at the occasion.
St. Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, call the Parish Office at 645-1714, or visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Local Knights Of Columbus Council Receives Top International Award
Knights of Columbus Council 15675 of Riverview has earned the distinction of Star Council, one of the organization’s top awards, for the 2015-2016 fraternal year.
The organization’s headquarters, located in New Haven, Connecticut, made the announcement. The award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership recruitment and retention, promotion of fraternal insurance program, and sponsorship of service-oriented activities. The award was presented to the membership by District Deputy Mark Anderson at a special ceremony held on December 4. “Receiving the Star Council Award is quite an honor for us. We’re extremely proud of this accomplishment,” proclaimed Grand Knight Dave Farrugia.
Award Winning Program Offered at The Bridges
The award-wining program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held very Wednesday and Friday from February 1-24 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information..
