January 19, 2017
Grace Notes: “NO SUBSTITUTES”
By Debora Coty
Last Christmas as I prepared to host a dinner party, I was in a quandary about what to serve for dessert.
I settled on a low-calorie pie recipe that looked super scrumptious in the magazine photo. All the regular cheesecake ingredients had been replaced with fat-free, sugar-free substitutes, topped with fat-free whipped topping and drizzled with zero-calorie faux fudge sauce.
Hmm. Faux fudge. Shoulda been a red flag.
It turned out gorgeous! I was so proud to be serving my guests such a masterpiece that wouldn’t add more wattle to their waddles.
At the first bite, I saw the faces all around the table fall. Blech. It tasted like soggy cardboard. Magazine-cover beautiful it might have been, but there’s no substitute for the real thing.
Faith can be like that. Many religions look tempting on the outside, but once you get past the fluffy frosting, you find the ingredients have no real substance. They’re inferior. Flat. Fake.
Jesus made it very clear that true faith is found only through Him. He, Himself is truth.
“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6, NIV)
Yep. The only way to a living, breathing, dynamic relationship with Papa God is through Jesus. Everything else is just a poor substitute for the real thing.
As worthless in the end as faux fudge.
Wishing you a joy-filled celebration of our Savior’s birth this Christmas!
By Debora Coty Author, Christian Voice Monthly No comments