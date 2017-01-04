Haskins Celebrates Move To Valrico Edward Jones

By Nick Nahas
Melissa Haskins has a strong investment in the Valrico area. Haskins was born and raised in the area, and she now lives here with her husband, Paul, and her three children, Madison, Christian and Taylor. She attended Brandon High School, and later went on to get a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Tampa and a master’s degree in business. She is now a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Valrico.
With Haskins’ strong ties to the area, she wants to give back to the community in which she grew up. “I like helping people and making sure they reach their financial goals,” she said.
Haskins has been a financial advisor for 14 years and has worked for Edward Jones for four years. Haskins not only runs her own office, but she is also in charge of recruiting for other financial advisors as well. As a financial advisor, she helps people budget their finances, as well as invest for their future. According to Haskins, Edward Jones started in 1922, and the company has 13,000 offices in the United States and Canada. They are a full service investment firm, meaning that they offer a variety of services, including selling stocks, bonds and mutual funds. They also do annuities, life insurance and long-term care, among other services.
According to Haskins, one of the advantages of working with Edward Jones is that they have many offices, so that they are local in the communities and located near your neighborhood, in order to make customers feel comfortable. “We treat it as a personal approach, everybody is different and we create a plan based on that individual’s goals and needs,” said Haskins.
Located at 1068 Bloomingdale Avenue, the branch has a coffee club that meets every Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to discuss current events, the economy and investing.
Haskins is dedicated to helping clients reach their full potential when it comes to their financial goals, whether it be planning for retirement, or saving money for their children to go to college. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
For more information you can reach Haskins at 685-5294.
Haskins Celebrates Move To Valrico Edward Jones
