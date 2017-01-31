HCPS School Security Services Seek Support For Third Annual Golf Tourney

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) School Security Services is gearing up to host its Third Annual Hillsborough County School Security Golf Tournament.
According to HCPS School Security officials, the 4-person scramble format event now is the department’s way to bring the community together for a day to play the sport they love, while giving back to the community by means of raising money for the students they serve.
“This is our way of giving back to the community, as we raise money for scholarships, support our students during the holidays and helping them with a wide variety of school supplies including tablets and laptop computers,” said HCPS Security Services Corporal and event organizer Robert Abruzzese.
The tourney scheduled for Monday, March 27 at The Claw at USF Golf Club, located on 46th St., just north of Fletcher Ave. raises money for the department’s Honor Guard, which represents the state and the community.
“The HCPS School Security are committed to providing the best service and security for all students, staff and visitors to the nearly 300 campuses,” said HCPS Security Services Chief, John Newman.
Newman added that department’s officers along with its command and clerical staff hopes to see all who are able and willing to support the event, to enjoy a great day of great golf and good times at a fantastic golfing venue.
Raffle and auction prizes as well as contests including the longest drive, closest to the pin, putting and hole in one contests are all on the menu.
“Our goal is to establish this golfing event as an annual endeavor for years to come,” Newman said, while emphasized that all proceeds will go toward the HCPS Security Services Sunshine Fund, which finances a variety of training needs and honor guard ceremonial events not to mention the potential scholarship opportunities. Registration is from 12 p.m.—12:45 p.m. as Tee Time is scheduled for 1 p.m. Shotgun. Abruzzese said the tourney is limited to the first 144 players to join the festivities while supporting the students and department.
Tournament entry fees are: $85 per person, 4-some discount price of $300 and includes golf cart, greens fees, beverages and dinner. Dress code applies and consists of collared shirts, no denims or cutoffs, and soft spikes only.
Checks are payable to Security Services and mailed to Bob Abruzzese C/O Security Services, 2920 North 40th St.
Tampa, FL 33605. For information call 623-3996 or visit security.services@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
