Hooked On Christian Books: Love Season Books To Learn & Live By

By now, the nostalgia of Christmas is long gone, the bills have arrived for all the gifts we bought and to top it all off, we are now entering the month of the sometimes-dreaded Valentine’s Day. Some people love Valentine’s Day – it may involve loving cards, flowers and a romantic dinner. Other people just want the holiday to be over. It’s another reminder that they are not in a relationship, or a reminder of the relationship that ended, or even worse – a reminder that they are in relationship where they are not happy.
As Christians, we know that the greatest love ever known is God’s abundant love for us. Love can be found in many treasured relationships such as our children, our parents, our siblings, a special friend, teacher, and our pets; or even in the kindness of a stranger. On Valentine’s Day – and every day – whether your life is chocolates and flowers or loneliness and pain, determine to fill your heart with hope, peace, and most important – love.
Date Smart to Marry for Life: Divorce Prevention for Single Christian Women
By: David C. Griffin
This dynamic book helps measure a relationship using biblical guidelines. It gives the spiritual fruit you look for in a mate and leads to powerful guiding truths for deal breakers, to know if you need to continue on with your current relationship. This faith-filled book is an excellent guide using God’s navigation.
The Happiness Dare: Finding the Sweet Spot of Your Heart’s Deepest, Holiest, and Most Vulnerable Desire
By: Jennifer Dukes Lee
Do you wish you lived on Cloud 9 but feel stuck on Cloud 6? Encouraging you to take delight in your life right where you are, this book explores the relationship between happiness and holiness. Find out what you can do in five minutes a day to experience more joy and what “happy” means when facing challenges.
How to Find True Love
By: Gregory K. Popcak
This reassuring book takes a wide view of love and introduces new possibilities of finding different kinds of love everywhere in life—among couples, parents, friends, family and strangers. Every encounter with another person offers a transformative moment: a chance to transform one’s self and others and derive strength, joy and grace.
When God Winks on Love
By: Squire Rushnell
Let the power of coincidence lead you to love. Like a jigsaw puzzle, each piece of your life leads to a completed picture God intends for you. Look at the big picture and believe that each “God wink” is a part of the perfect love God has in store for you.
January 19, 2017
Hooked On Christian Books: Love Season Books To Learn & Live By
By Kelly Wise Valdes