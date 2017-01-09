Life Writing Classes To Begin, Registration For Children’s Center & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Award Winning Program Offered at The Bridges
The award-winning program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend. Classes will be held every Wednesday and Friday from February 1– February 24 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
Christmas Spirit Shared With New Horizons Group Home Residents
On Sunday, December 11, the Christmas spirit was shared with the residents and guests of New Horizons Group Homes in a special way. They spent the afternoon enjoying a gift from America’s Country Darlins’ – a full hour of the amazing music that they perform at state fairs and other venues around the country. Everyone enjoyed the interactive performance, with the residents dancing and singing along. The afternoon was filled with great music, energy and love, with refreshments and the Country Darlins’ special wassil, along with a visit from Santa bearing loaded stockings for the residents and their pets, rounding out the day. They definitely brought a huge dose of Christmas spirit to New Horizons.
Life Story Writing/Memoir Classes To Begin At Bloomingdale Regional Library
Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
– One begins Tuesday January 17 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Another class begins Friday, January 20 from 1:30–4:30 p.m., and the third class starts Saturday, January 21 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
– All skill levels are welcome. Pick up a brochure in the lobby of the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com for more information.
Students are required to plan on attending all ten classes. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library and are free to the public. To register, go to the “Ask Desk” inside the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com.
Open Enrollment for 2017-2018 School Year At Limona Village Chapel Children’s Center
Limona Village Chapel Children’s Center (LVC) is a leading preschool that has been serving the greater Brandon area for more than 30 years. It is located at 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon. LVC serves 3 and 4 year old children and is an approved VPK provider. Preschool hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with optional aftercare. LVC’s Open Enrollment period for the 2017-2018 school year will be from Tuesday, January 17-Friday, February 10. Registration forms can be picked up from the preschool office or printed from the website at www.lvcchildrenscenter.org. If interested, submit an application any time during the open enrollment. All applications will be entered into a registration pool for consideration for the 2017-2018 school year. For more information, call the preschool office at 689-8385 x227.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Locally, classes will be available: Monday, January 23 and February 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 260 in Brandon; Tuesday, January 31 and February 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com.
Life Writing Classes To Begin, Registration For Children's Center & More…
