Local Fisherman Helps Feed Hungry Crowd

Local fisherman, Philip of Bethsaida, was reported to have recently joined the disciples of Jesus after being approached directly by Jesus at a local event outside of Galilee.
Apostle John spoke of the experience recently and described the interaction. “On the day after Peter’s call, we were all about leave for Galilee when Jesus met Philip and called out to him with the simple words, ‘Follow me,’” said John. “Philip obeyed the call, and a little later brought Nathaniel on board as a new disciple.”
It was reported that during the trip to Galilee, Philip was appointed to the position of road manager for Jesus and helped direct crowd control during Jesus’ speaking events.
At the Galilee venue, there were more than 5,000 people in attendance and Philip was reportedly prepared for such a large crowd according to sources at the event. According to one of the attendees, “We were enjoying the preaching and worshipping and it grew later in the day. Many people had become hungry.”
Philip is practical, always thinking about the bottom-line and on this occasion, Jesus was trying to teach Philip to expand his faith and asked him, “Where will we buy bread for these people to eat?”
Philip was overheard replying to Jesus, “Eight months’ wages would not buy enough bread for each one to have a bite.”
It was reported that an unidentified young boy approached Philip and Jesus to offer his small basket of food. Jesus prayed over the food and the disciples passed out the food to the crowd. Everyone in the crowd was fed and Philip confirmed that this was yet another miracle performed by Jesus.
Sources close to Philip report that although he is new to Jesus’ miracles and teachings, he plans to continue to follow Jesus and will faithfully serve Him alongside the other 11 disciples.
Jesus inspired 12 ordinary men to leave their old lives behind and become followers of Him. Among these new followers were fishermen, a tax collector and a revolutionary. The Gospels record the failings, struggles and doubts of these twelve men who followed Jesus. This series will document one of the disciples each month in a fun way in order to learn more about how God turned each man from ordinary to extraordinary.
January 19, 2017
Local Fisherman Helps Feed Hungry Crowd
By Kelly Wise Valdes