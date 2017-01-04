Motoring Tampa Bay: 2017 Genesis G90 Exudes Extravagance

By Nitish S. Rele, nitishrele@gmail.com
There is just no stopping the Genesis. The hot-selling luxury brand of Hyundai will release a total of six vehicles by 2021 – large G80 and G90, and the smaller G70 sedans, a coupe and two SUVs. Sold in a separate section of the Korean carmaker’s showrooms, the Genesis brand is successful, thanks to quality, styling, design and ease of use, according to Chris Hosford, corporate communications executive director for Hyundai.
Our test drive was the flagship rear-wheel-drive G90, with a 5.0-liter DOHC V-8 engine cranking out 420 horsepower @ 6000 rpm and 383 pounds-feet of torque @ 5000 rpm. Power reaches the wheels via a seamless 8-speed auto transmission while offering eco, smart, individual or sport drive modes.
Hyundai has boosted the Genesis wheelbase by 4.5 inches from its predecessor, which translates into 128.9 cubic feet of interior space and a trunk volume of 15.7 cubic feet.
The long hood meets a bold crest grille with winged Genesis emblem, flanked by LED auto headlights. Vertical tail lamps and chrome dual asymmetrical exhaust tips take up the rear. Step inside and you will discover a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display for phone, nav and audio that can be controlled via a knob. Pampering the occupants are tri-zone auto a/c, head-up display, leather-wrapped power tilt/telescopic steering column and tilt-and-slide sunroof; 7-inch electro-luminescent display for speedometer, tachometer, coolant temperature, fuel level, odometer and trip computer gauges; 22-way power driver and 16-way front-passenger seats; matte finish wood on center console, dash, doors; heated and cooled front seats; Lexicon sound system with 17 speakers; power rear and side windows sunshades; and much more.
Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, driver knee airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, electronic stability and traction control system, front/rear parking sensors and crumple zones, rearview camera, blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning/lane keep assist, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.
By no means is the Genesis ($69,700 base price) an economical ride. But for all that this lavish sedan is equipped with – commanding power train, well-appointed and classy cabin, and numerous safety features – it is a bargain compared to European rivals.
