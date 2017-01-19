New Elementary School Named for Warren Hope Dawson

Tampa, Fla. – (January 17, 2017) – Hillsborough County School Board Members voted at Tuesday’s School Board meeting to name the new elementary school, slated to open in August 2017, for Warren Hope Dawson.
Warren Hope Dawson is an attorney specializing in matters involving civil rights and labor relations, and is a community leader. Mr. Dawson was instrumental in the desegregation of Hillsborough County Public Schools beginning in 1974. He is a graduate of FAMU and is active in the NAACP. Mr. Dawson has spent years working for educational and leadership opportunities for area youth.
Principal Derrick McLaughlin, who was appointed in December, will lead the new Warren Hope Dawson Elementary School. The school, scheduled to open in the 2017-2018 school year, will be located in the Triple Creek Subdivision south of Big Bend Road and East of Balm Riverview Road. The new school is built to serve approximately 952 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade in 48 classrooms.
The new school will pull students from Summerfield Elementary, Stowers Elementary, Collins Elementary, Sessums Elementary and Boyette Springs Elementary.
The construction process is fully underway at the school site. The next seven to eight months will consist of strategic planning with operations, the community and district offices to prepare for a successful opening in August.
Tanya Arja
External Communications Manager
Hillsborough County Public Schools
January 19, 2017
