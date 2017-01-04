New Tin Roof Trading Company In Lithia Offers “Rustic Glam” Home Decor

By Nick Nahas
Everybody dreams of making a living by doing something they love. Shaunessy Dobish is realizing that dream, recently opening her second area home decor business. Dobish and business partner Veronica Perkins held the grand opening of the Tin Roof Trading Company on December 3. “As a kid, I always loved decorating my room and helping my mom decorate the house,” she said “This interest has led me to become an interior decorator.”
Dobish, a Valrico native, also owns Shaunessy’s Decor and More, located on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. near Erindale. Dobish has been an interior decorator for 15 years now. She attended Bloomingdale High school the first year that it opened, and her kids have graduated from the same school. Her business is primarily based on referrals. Her store carries items that she uses to decorate with. She started doing jobs for free to get her name out there. “It just kind of spread like wildfire,” she said. “Everybody would tell their friends and their friends would tell their friends. I’ve never had to advertise.”
The Tin Roof Trading Company is a 6,000 sq. ft. property located on 10530 CR 39 in Lithia run by Shaunessy and Perkins. Perkins owns a company called Pish Posh Boutique that offers custom painted furniture pieces, located behind Shaunessy’s Decor and More.
Together, in the new store, they incorporate both of their designing styles of using vintage, glitzy, as well as modern schemes. Customers can view a room put together with different items. This allows customers to pick a single item that they like, or even a whole designed room. There will also be a professional decorator on hand that can give a customer advice on what to purchase. This offers a little more variety than Shaunessy’s Decor and More.
The Tin Roof Trading Company will also offer painting classes. The store has a DIY room where a variety of different skills will be taught, including classes in chalk painting, cabinet painting, decorating and candle pouring. The store will also be opening a coffee shop and a bakery, as well as a candle bar where customers can make custom candles. They will also offer their own line of candles with original scents.
For information, visit www.tinroof39.com or their Facebook page called Tin Roof Trading Company.
New Tin Roof Trading Company In Lithia Offers “Rustic Glam” Home Decor
By Nick Nahas