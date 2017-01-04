Newsome High School’s Blue Letter Envelope Program Gears Up For Graduates

Staff Report
Newsome High School parents of a graduating senior can participate in the Blue Letter Envelope program, which is sponsored by the PTSA. This year’s committee chairperson, Liz Hallman, wants to spread the word early and reach as many in the community as possible.
The hope is this year every senior receives a special sentiment. Hallman said, “Witnessing the emotional reaction of the students when they receive and read their letters is what makes running this program so rewarding. You may never know the impact your words may have on a student, but I have seen their reaction and your sentiments will fuel them to do great things.”
The program was inspired by the national Red Letter Envelope program. Each year parents, grandparents, family, teachers, clergy, friends, or anyone who has impacted the life of a graduating student, can send a special card, letter or note congratulating them and wishing them well as they graduate and prepare for their next endeavor.
The Blue Letter Envelope team carefully sorts and stores the cards and letters for each student and distributes them prior to graduation at the senior breakfast.
“My daughter was so touched by the family and friends that took the time to give her words of inspiration for her future. She will look back at those letters for years to come and have such sweet memories, noted Donna Rayburn.
The letters and cards are kept confidential until they are given to the students.
Thousands of letters will be collected, so please follow these guidelines: Cards or letters no larger than 8×10 (no packages); Do not send anything of value (cash, checks, gift cards, etc.) to the school; If sending several envelopes inside a larger envelope, put the student’s full name on all envelopes; and keep letters and cards flat.
All cards and letters must arrive at the school by Friday, April 28, but you are encouraged to send letters earlier; No letters can be accepted after the deadline.
Letters and cards can be mailed or dropped off at the Newsome’s Main Office addressed to: Student’s Full Name, Newsome High School PTSA- Blue Letter Envelopes, 16550 FishHawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547.
For more information, email Liz Hallman at blueletterenvelopes@newsomehighschoolptsa.org.
January 4, 2017
Newsome High School’s Blue Letter Envelope Program Gears Up For Graduates
