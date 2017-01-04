Newsome JROTC Wolfpack Students Had Busy Fall Schedule Giving Back

By SSG Cyrus Mendez, Battalion S5 NCOIC
November and December have been busy months for the Newsome JROTC Wolfpack Battalion. Activities ranging from team competitions and a formal inspection to giving back to the community have kept the Cadets actively engaged. With more to come in the New Year the Cadets look forward to their upcoming winter break.
The Raider Team successfully defended their title as District Champions and move on to State level competition in January. The Rifle Team placed third at the Tri-County, Multi-Service, Rifle Championships and both the JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl and Cyber Patriot Teams have advanced to the next round of competition. The Drill and Color Guard Teams eagerly await their turn to compete at their first competition of the season at Brandon High School in January. Select JROTC Cadets participated in the Macy’s Day Parade.
Cadets visit Baldomero-Lopez Monument at Veteran’s Park on Highway 301
Giving back to the community is a huge part of the Newsome JROTC experience. Inaddition to supporting numerous Veterans’ Day activities and the Randall Middle School Great American Teach-In, the Wolfpack Battalion planned and conducted two Service Learning projects in November. During Operation Patriot, Cadets donated over 3,000 items to the residents of the Baldomero-Lopez State Veterans’ Home and several Cadets spent Veterans’ Day with the Veterans.
Cadets donate 343 Gifts in support of Operation Forgotten Angels.
Operation Forgotten Angels was equally as successful as Cadets donated 343 unwrapped Christmas gifts to the FishHawk Ministry of Hope. The gifts were distributed in December to the less fortunate children in the local area.
Christmas came early for the Wolfpack Battalion. In early December, the Cadets underwent their Annual Formal Inspection where they received a 98.5% rating maintaining their status as an Honor Unit with Distinction. The inspection included briefings by the Cadets on their Continuous Improvement Plan and Service Learning projects. The 233 person Battalion was standing tall for their in-ranks inspection and Cadets demonstrated their proficiency by conducting a Color Guard and Drill performance as well as answering questions on the curriculum they’ve been taught.
The Cadets will be faced with numerous team competitions and will continue planning for their Military Ball in February and Field Day in March.
For more information on events within the Wolfpack Battalion, visit www.newsomejrotc.com/ or click on the JROTC link under the Programs tab on the Newsome High School homepage.
