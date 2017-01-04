Randall Students Promote Good Deeds During MLK Day Of Service

By Tamas Mondovics
Randall Middle School students are set to take part in what is promising to be one of the busiest and most attended events in school history.
The annual, Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service, which allows students to be involved in a wide variety of community service projects, is now scheduled for Friday, January 13.
“The goal is to have every student engaged in some type of community service or service-learning,” said Randall Middle School, Service Learning Coordinator and Social Studies Teacher, Kristy Verdi.
Verdi explained that many teachers have projects planned that relate to the benchmarks they are currently teaching, while others will have students engaged in school-wide projects or will continue with regular instruction.
The day will include two special projects at Randall. The first, Technology for the Young-at-Heart, will utilize the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members, who will be offering a technology support session for local senior citizens.
“Local adults who struggle with cell phone, iPad, Laptop, or other devices are invited to let our middle school students show them how to use them,” Verdi said.
The second is a Heart Health Awareness Fair, which will allow sixth grade P.E. students to share the Hands On CPR method and valuable information about heart health to community residents.
The community is invited to participate in both events, scheduled to be held at Randall Middle School from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
During the Bevis Book Buddies – U.S. History event, Randall students will read to first grade students at Bevis Elementary and work with them to create and write a children’s book about the Industrial Revolution.
Other events include: Best Buddies Training with B.T. Washington Elementary, Clair Mel School Supply Initiative, Randall Campus Beautification and Cards for Military, Elderly, and Children in local hospitals.
Parent volunteers may be needed to assist as chaperones on some field trips and on campus. Those interested and available on that date are asked to contact Kristy Verdi at kristy.verdi@sdhc.k12.fl.us for further instruction.
January 4, 2017
Randall Students Promote Good Deeds During MLK Day Of Service
By Tamas Mondovics
Randall Middle School students are set to take part in what is promising to be one of the busiest and most attended events in school history.
The annual, Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service, which allows students to be involved in a wide variety of community service projects, is now scheduled for Friday, January 13.
“The goal is to have every student engaged in some type of community service or service-learning,” said Randall Middle School, Service Learning Coordinator and Social Studies Teacher, Kristy Verdi.
Verdi explained that many teachers have projects planned that relate to the benchmarks they are currently teaching, while others will have students engaged in school-wide projects or will continue with regular instruction.
The day will include two special projects at Randall. The first, Technology for the Young-at-Heart, will utilize the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members, who will be offering a technology support session for local senior citizens.
“Local adults who struggle with cell phone, iPad, Laptop, or other devices are invited to let our middle school students show them how to use them,” Verdi said.
The second is a Heart Health Awareness Fair, which will allow sixth grade P.E. students to share the Hands On CPR method and valuable information about heart health to community residents.
The community is invited to participate in both events, scheduled to be held at Randall Middle School from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
During the Bevis Book Buddies – U.S. History event, Randall students will read to first grade students at Bevis Elementary and work with them to create and write a children’s book about the Industrial Revolution.
Other events include: Best Buddies Training with B.T. Washington Elementary, Clair Mel School Supply Initiative, Randall Campus Beautification and Cards for Military, Elderly, and Children in local hospitals.
Parent volunteers may be needed to assist as chaperones on some field trips and on campus. Those interested and available on that date are asked to contact Kristy Verdi at kristy.verdi@sdhc.k12.fl.us for further instruction.
By Tamas Mondovics Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Community, Education, Kids and Children No comments